More Than 100 on Maui Wildfire Missing List Found Alive

Hawaii officials Friday released a list of 388 people missing following the deadly fire on Maui more than two weeks ago that tore through the historic resort town of Lahaina.

Hours later, more than 100 of the listed people or their relatives came forward to say that they were alive, according to the FBI, which compiled the list.

"The 388 names are a subset of a larger list," Steven Merrill, the FBI's special agent in charge in Honolulu, said Friday. "I don't want to lose sight of the fact that we still have hundreds of other names where we still need more information."

"We're very thankful for the people who have reached out by phone or email," Merrill said. "As we get someone off of a list, this has enabled us to devote more resources to those who are still on the list."

Meanwhile, Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric on Thursday for its alleged failure to shut off power after being warned that its power lines could contribute to the spread of the wildfire.

The Maui wildfire was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.