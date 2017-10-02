Reports: More Than 10 Dead in Suicide Attacks in Damascus

More than 10 people are reported dead in suicide attacks on a police station in Syria's capital, Damascus.

The French news agency, citing the Interior Ministry, says two suicide bombers blew themselves up at the station in the al-Midan neighborhood, leading to the "deaths of a number of civilians and a number of policemen."

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, 11 people were killed, among them civilians and police officers. There were also conflicting reports that a car bomb had exploded in front of the station.

Ambulances rushed to the scene as the area was cordoned off.

There has been no claim of responsibility.

Damascus has rarely seen such incidents in its six-year civil war, although an attack back in July left at least 18 people dead and a dozen more wounded, according to state media and the Observatory. The attack was the worst the city had seen since March. No one claimed responsibility. The Syrian capital has previously been struck by the Islamic State group and other jihadist fighters.

Damascus is the seat of power for President Bashar al-Assad.