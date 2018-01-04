Mormon Church Leader Thomas Monson Dies at 90  

Mormon church leader Thomas Monson has died, the church announced Wednesday from its Salt Lake City headquarters.

He was 90 years old and led the church for 10 years.

Monson became a church bishop when he was just 22, and at age 36 became the youngest apostle in Mormon church history.

Monson was well-respected by Mormons all over the world for his dedication to humanitarian causes, from disaster relief to the simplicity of urging members to bring comfort to someone who is lonely.

Monson was also a successful newspaper publisher.

The Mormon church is formally known as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was founded in New York state in 1830.

Its 16 million followers around the world regard the church leader as a prophet who received define revelation.