Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Moscow Formally Protests Journalist's Arrest in Ukraine

  • Associated Press
A photo of the director of the Kyiv office of Russian state news agency RIA Novosti Kirill Vyshinsky is seen on a monitor during a news briefing at the headquarters of the Ukraine's state security service (SBU) in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 15, 2018.
MOSCOW — 

Moscow is protesting the arrest of a journalist in Ukraine, and the Council of Europe and other human rights groups have expressed concern.

Ukraine's domestic security agency, the SBU, detained Kirill Vyshinskiy, the head of the Ukraine office of Russia's RIA Novosti news agency, on treason charges. His arrest followed SBU raids of the Kyiv offices of RIA Novosti and RT television Tuesday.

The agency alleges the Russian state-funded media outlets were being “used as tools in a hybrid war against Ukraine.”

The Kremlin denounced Ukraine's action as an attack on media freedom, and the Russian Foreign Ministry lodged a formal protest.

The Council of Europe said Wednesday it was “concerned about the implications that repeated detentions of journalists may have for the situation with media freedom in Ukraine.”

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG