Hundreds Arrested at Anti-Government Rally in Moscow

Hundreds of protesters were arrested in Moscow Sunday during a demonstration against Russian president Vladimir Putin coinciding with celebrations of Russia's National Unity Day holiday.

According to OVD-Info, which monitors crackdowns on demonstrations, 360 people had been arrested in demonstrations across the country by 5pm on Sunday. Moscow police had put the figure in the capital at 260.

Tass news agency said that many protesters in Moscow had knives and brass knuckles.

Protesters at the unsanctioned demonstration are believed to be linked to nationalist politician and Kremlin critic Vyacheslav Maltsev and his Artillery Preparation movement — a group declared extremist and banned in Russia.

Self-exiled Maltsev said on YouTube that Russia is up for a "revolution" this weekend.

Putin declared November 4 "National Unity Day" in 2005 to mark Russia's victory over Poland in 1612.