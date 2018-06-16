Moscow Taxi Hits Pedestrians; Incident Deemed Accidental

A taxi driver who drove his vehicle onto a sidewalk Saturday in Moscow temporarily raised fears of terrorism as Russia hosts the World Cup competition, but the incident was later deemed accidental.

Moscow authorities said the driver probably lost control of the vehicle when he plowed over a crowd of pedestrians, injuring seven, in an incident that was caught on video. In the video, the cab drives a few meters farther before crashing into a traffic sign. Bystanders gather around the car, and a man dressed in black emerges from the car and tries unsuccessfully to flee.

The Reuters news service reported that the man was in custody. Interfax news reported that he did not have alcohol in his system and that the driver said he had fallen asleep at the wheel.

The accident occurred on the third day of World Cup matches being held in Russia, where terrorists have threatened to attack sports fans gathered for the worldwide soccer competition. Witnesses said several people in the crowd in Saturday's incident were wearing the Mexican team colors. Mexico faces Germany in its first match on Sunday.

The crash looked similar to recent terrorist attacks in other European cities in which drivers of vehicles have aimed deliberately at pedestrians.

Police said seven people sought medical assistance. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin mentioned the incident on Twitter, calling it "unpleasant" and confirming that he was overseeing authorities' response.

On Friday, the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory for Russia for U.S. citizens, urging them to "reconsider" travel plans in Russia because of "terrorism and harassment."

It added that U.S. diplomatic staff in Russia had been reduced, leaving the embassy with a "reduced ability to provide services to U.S. citizens."