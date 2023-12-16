Mossad and Qatar Officials Meet as Israel Bombards Gaza

The head of Israel's Mossad spy agency met Qatar's prime minister in Europe late Friday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter, as attention turned to a possible new Gaza truce and a prisoner and hostage deal.

Israel bombarded targets across Gaza Saturday, but two Egyptian security sources said Israeli officials now appeared more willing to work toward a cease-fire and an exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

The meeting between David Barnea and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was apparently the first between senior officials from Israel and Qatar, which has been acting as a mediator, since the collapse of a seven-day cease-fire in late November.

In another sign of a possible breakthrough, Israeli media said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would convene his security cabinet and deliver a televised statement Saturday evening. Netanyahu's office did not immediately confirm that.

Combat has intensified in the past two weeks since the collapse of the truce that had allowed dozens of Israeli hostages held in Gaza to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.