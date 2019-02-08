Most of 2030's Jobs Haven't Been Invented Yet

More than two-thirds of jobs that today's college students will have in 11 years haven't been invented yet. “Those who plan to work for the next 50 years, they have to have a mindset of like, ‘I’m going to be working and learning and working and learning, and working and learning,' in order to make a career,” says Rachel Maguire, a research director with the Institute for the Future, which forecasts that 85 percent of the jobs that today's young people will hold in 2030 don't exist right now. The Institute for the Future, a nonprofit that identities emerging trends and their impacts on global society, envisions that by 2030, we'll be living in a world where artificial assistants help us with almost every task, not unlike the way email tries to finish spelling a word for users today. Maguire says it will be like having an assistant working alongside you, taking on tasks at which the human brain does not excel. “For the human, for the people who are digitally literate who are able to take advantage, they’ll be well-positioned to elevate their position, elevate the kind of work they can do, because they’ve got essentially an orchestra of digital technologies that they’re conducting," she says. "They’re just playing the role of a conductor, but the work’s being done, at least in partnership, with these machines.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says today’s students will have eight to 10 jobs by the time they are 38. And they won't necessarily have to take time away from any one of those jobs for workforce training or to gain additional certifications related to their fields. Instead, they'll partner with machines for on-the-job learning, wearing an augmented reality headset that will give them the information they need in real-time to get the work done. “It eliminates the need for people to step away from income generating opportunities to recertify in order to learn a new skill so they can level up and earn more money," Maguire says. "It gives the opportunity for people to be able to learn those kinds of new skills and demonstrate proficiency in-the-moment at the job.”