Poll: Most US Voters Believe Trump Not Good Role Model for Children

More than twice as many American voters as not believe U.S. President Donald Trump is not an acceptable role model for children, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

While 90-percent of voters feel it is important for the president to be a good role model, Trump’s standing among voters fell short by a 67- to 29-percent margin.

Trump’s standing is poor among every age, education, gender and racial group and among every political party, except the Republican Party, of which Trump is a member.

Republicans support Trump

Seventy-two percent of Republicans say Trump was a good role model for children, while 22-percent feel he is not.

White voters without a college degree, a key segment of Trump’s base, say by a 54- to 41-percent margin the president has not set a good example for children.

Trump fares nearly as poorly on the question of moral leadership. Sixty-three percent of voters believe he does not provide the country with principled guidance, compared to 33-percent who feel he does. The exception is Republicans, 80 percent of whom say he is a good moral leader. White voters without a college degree are evenly divided on the question.

Consecutive negative scores

By a 58- to 36-percent margin, voters disapprove of Trump’s job performance, resulting in 12 consecutive months of negative scores. But 86-percent of Republicans give Trump a good approval rating, as opposed to 9-percent who do not. White voters with no college degree approve 50- to 42-percent and white men are generally equally divided.

“Stagnant approval numbers, low grades on most character traits and the reality that if parents are looking for someone their kids should emulate, that person is not residing at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” said Quinnipiac University Poll Assistant Director Tim Malloy.

“Only 27 percent of American voters say they are proud to have Donald Trump as president, while 53 percent say they are embarrassed a 2-1 negative,” Malloy added.

The poll was conducted from January 19-23.