Mother, 71, and Daughter, 50, Earn Degrees a Month Apart
Yvonne Spann Sowers and her daughter Eyamba Sowers Scott say their thirst for lifelong learning brought them back to the classroom after fulfilling careers in public service. "I still felt like I needed to learn some more," said Spann Sowers. They chose to become "non-traditional learners," and despite age, self-doubt and medical issues, both succeeded. Read the whole story from Mary Walrath-Holdridge in USA Today. (July 2023)
The Real Scientists in ‘Oppenheimer’
Many of actor Cillian Murphy’s colleagues in the new movie Oppenheimer are real scientists.
The film, which chronicles the father of America’s atomic bomb, was filmed near the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico. Real nuclear scientists were recruited to pose as background extras in many scenes.
Scientists explained their research to the actors, including Robert Downey Jr., and were consulted on many of the details of the film. Though they weren’t trained actors, it wasn’t too hard, they say.
“As a scientist, I just had to be myself a little bit,” said one scientist.
Stephanie M. Lee interviews these “extras” in the Chronicle of Higher Education. (July 2023)
US Supreme Court Blocks Biden Student Loan Forgiveness Plan; What Options Do Students Have Now?
President Joe Biden's $400 billion plan to cancel or reduce federal student loan debts for millions of Americans was effectively killed by the U.S. Supreme Court. However, there are smaller alternatives for borrowers. Some states, including some that challenged Biden's plan, offer loan forgiveness programs, and federal programs exist for public service workers, people with disabilities and many others. Chris Quintana, Medora Lee and Alia Wong of USA Today round up the options for graduates. (July 2023) [[ ]]
Top US Schools for International Students Seeking Financial Aid
U.S. News & World Report has a breakdown on the 15 U.S. colleges offering the most financial aid for international students. International students, the article notes, often face high costs: "Not only are there expenses for tuition, housing, meal plans, books and supplies, but international students also have to pay for travel costs, including airline tickets and visa applications."
The average financial aid package at these schools tops $70,000. (June 2023)
Foreign Enrollment Jumps at US Graduate Programs
U.S. graduate programs are seeing a surge in foreign enrollment.
So says ICEF Monitor, which describes itself as "a dedicated market intelligence resource for the international education industry."
It finds that Indian students, particularly master's students, are driving the surge. Read the full story here. (June 2023)