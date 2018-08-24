Accessibility links

Mount Etna Roars Into Action With Ash and Lava

  • Associated Press
In this photo taken late on Aug. 23, 2018, Mount Etna volcano spews lava during an eruption.

ROME — 

Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava.

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) says the volcano, which initially "re-awoke" in late July, sprang into fuller action Thursday evening by shooting up chunks of flaming lava as high as 150 meters (500 feet) almost constantly.

On Friday, INGV said the action was continuing, feeding ash plumes several hundred meters (yards) into the air above the crater.

No evacuations of towns on Etna's slopes were reported.

Sicilians farm on the fertile soils of the slopes of Etna. The volcano is also a popular destination for hikers on the Mediterranean island.

