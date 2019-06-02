Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Europe

Mount Etna Shoots Lava High Into Italian Sky

  • Agence France-Presse
This videograb released by AFPTV shows Mount Etna, Europe's biggest active volcano, erupting, on May 31, 2019, near Catania, due to the opening of two eruptive fractures, according to the volcanologists of the Ingv Etna Observatory.

ROME — 

Mount Etna in southern Italy has burst into life, spitting molten lava high into the sky, though cloud cover Saturday ruined the view for those brave enough to venture up the flanks of Europe's highest volcano.

The National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) said there was "lively spattering" as fire and hot ash spewed high into the sky in an eruption which began Thursday and had slowed slightly by Saturday but still posed a risk to climbers.

The lava came from two eruptive fissures on the northeastern and south-southeastern sides of the New Southeast Crater.

The volcano on the island of Sicily previously erupted in December.

The latest lava show was not expected to pose any problems for nearby residential areas or for flights at the closest airport at Catania.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG