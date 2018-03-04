Movie Awards Honor the Best and Worst of Hollywood

Hollywood crowns its best and its worst this weekend. On Saturday, the Golden Raspberry Awards (or Razzies) were "awarded" to the worst movies while another, more serious fete recognized achievement in independent film. On Sunday the 90th Annual Academy Awards – better known as the Oscars – will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

"The Emoji Movie" took top honors with the Worst Picture prize at the Razzie awards on Saturday, a gag award given by a group of Hollywood industry insiders known as the Golden Raspberry Foundation. The first full-length animation film to win the Worst Picture award, "The Emoji Movie" also scored wins for worst screenplay, worst director, and worst screen combo.

Watch the Golden Raspberry Awards:

Tom Cruise was selected as Worst Actor for his work in "The Mummy," while Tyler Perry – a male actor whose most famous character is a woman named Madea – got Best Actress for "Boo 2! A Madea Halloween." Hollywood long-timers Mel Gibson and Kim Basinger took the Razzies for supporting roles in "Daddy's Home 2" and "Fifty Shades Darker."

A new Razzie category debuted this year: The Razzie Nominee So Rotten You Loved It. The winner was "Baywatch," a movie about Los Angeles County lifeguards. The winner is selected by the general public through an online poll.

The Golden Raspberry Foundation also posted a tongue-in-cheek "In Memoriam" video – a parody of the Academy Awards' annual remembrance of those who died in the past year – that highlighted men in the entertainment industry accused of sexual harassment. While suggesting their careers have died because of the allegations, the video ends by saying "We Won't Be Missing You."

Also Saturday, the independent film industry took its awards ceremony to the beach, in a free-wheeling afternoon party meant to contrast sharply with the pomp of the Oscars ceremony the following night.

The Film Independent Spirit Awards gave top directing honors to comedian Jordan Peele for "Get Out," a horror comedy exploring relations between blacks and whites in modern-day America.

Best International Film went to director Sebastian Lelio of Chile, for "A Fantastic Woman," a murder mystery centered on a transgender woman.

Greta Gerwig won Best Screenplay for the coming-of-age story "Lady Bird," which features a mother and daughter at odds with each other. Gerwig also directed the film.

And the award for Best First Screenplay, a separate category, went to Pakistani-American comic Kumail Nanjiani for "The Big Sick," a semi-autobiographical romance.

On Sunday, the red carpets will be out for Hollywood's biggest night, the Academy Awards. Among the frontrunners for Best Picture are Spanish director Guillermo del Toro's fantasy "The Shape of Water," Christopher Nolan's historical picture "Dunkirk," and Martin McDonagh's "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri." Peele's "Get Out" and Gerwig's "Lady Bird" are also among the contenders.