Mozambique Leader Endorsed as Candidate for President

  • Agence France-Presse
FILE - Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi delivers a speech during the state funeral of Mozambique's opposition leader, Alfonso Dhlakama, in Beira, May, 9, 2018. Mozambique's ruling party on Sunday endorsed President Nyusi as its candidate for presidential elections in October.

MAPUTO — 

Mozambique's ruling party on Sunday endorsed President Filipe Nyusi as its candidate for presidential elections in October, after a three-day meeting of its top officials in Maputo.

"The Frelimo Central Committee is taking a positive view of the government's five-year program, which has resulted in several achievements such as expanding the drinking water network, education and transportation," said Edson Macuacua, a party spokesman.

"The government comes to the end of its tenure with victories," he added.

Nyusi, after being chosen party candidate, said: "the victory of Frelimo is an imperative of the victory of the people".

General elections are scheduled for October 15. Nyusi's main challenger is Ossufo Momade from the main opposition Renamo party.

