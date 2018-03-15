Report: US Special Counsel Subpoenas Trump Org on Russia, Other Documents

U.S. special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, including some related to Russia, The New York Times reported on Thursday, citing two people briefed on the matter.

U.S. stock prices fell on the report, with the S&P 500 reaching session lows, while the dollar slipped against the euro and yen and yields on U.S. government debt moved lower.

Details of the subpoena were not available, the Times reported, but it was the first known time Mueller demanded materials directly related to U.S. President Donald Trump's businesses.

A Trump Organization spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mueller is investigating Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election, and potential collusion by Trump aides. Russia has denied U.S. intelligence agencies' conclusion that it meddled in the election and Trump has said there was no collusion with Moscow.

Mueller has charged several Trump associates and more than a dozen Russians.

Peter Carr, a spokesman for Mueller, declined to comment on the Times report.

Witnesses interviewed by Mueller have been asked about a possible real estate deal in Moscow, although the Trump Organization has denied having any real estate holdings in Russia, the Times reported.