Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe: 30 Years in Power

Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Zimbabwe's president has ruled the country since December 31, 1987. He previously served as prime minister from 1980 to 1987. He is the oldest head of state in the world.
Robert Mugabe co-leader of the Patriotic Front guerrilla forces, is seen at a press conference in London, Dec. 19, 1979, when it was announced that he and Joshua Nkomo had reached an agreement at Lancaster House on a new constitution, transitional arrangements and a ceasefire. (Photo: AP)
Robert Mugabe, spokesman for the Zimbabwe African National Union based in Mozambique, is seen, March 1975. Exact location unknown. (AP Photo)
President Jimmy Carter meets Zimbabwe Prime Minister Robert Mugabe in the Oval Office in Washington on August 27, 1980. (AP Photo)
Zimbabwean Prime Minister Robert Mugabe, right, and Yasser Arafat, left, pose for photos after being garlanded by two 10-year-old school girls, Jean Chitanda, left, and Tsitsi Chikasha, on Arafat's arrival at Harare Airport, Zimbabwe, April 14, 1987, to attend a meeting of the Non-aligned Movement's Committee on Palestine. (AP Photo)
