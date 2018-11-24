Mugabe Ailing, Zimbabwe's President Says

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Saturday that former President Robert Mugabe, 94, was unable to walk and had been a patient at a hospital in Singapore for about two months.

Addressing ruling ZANU-PF party supporters in Mugabe's rural hometown, Mnangagwa said of his predecessor, “We are taking care of him. He is now our responsibility. He should have come back in September, but we received a message that he wasn't all well. I have received a message while I am here saying he feels that he is now well and will be coming back on the 30th of November.

“Yes, he is now unable to walk on his own, but we will take care of him. We have been giving him everything that he has been requesting.”

After leading Zimbabwe since its independence from Britain in 1980, Mugabe resigned last year following military-led pressure. Mnangagwa was appointed his successor and was elected president in July.

Since stepping down, Mugabe has made few public appearances but has traveled several times to Singapore, where he has been receiving treatment for undisclosed ailments.