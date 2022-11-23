Accessibility links

Multiple Dead in Virginia Walmart Shooting

In this image from video Virginia police respond to the scene of a fatal shooting at a Walmart on Tuesday night, Nov. 22, 2022, in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Police in the U.S. state of Virginia are investigating a shooting at a Walmart store late Tuesday that left multiple people dead and wounded.

A police spokesman told reporters he did not know the number of dead, but at that moment it was "less than 10."

The spokesman also said police believe there was a lone shooter responsible for the attack and that the shooter was dead.

The attack comes just days after a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, that left five dead and 18 wounded.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

