Pompeo: 'Affront' To Families Of Mumbai Attack That Perpetrators Have Not Been Brought To Justice

Monday marks the tenth anniversary of the Mumbai terrorist attacks. From November 26 to 29, 2008, ten individuals associated with the terrorist group Laskhar e-Tayyiba (LeT) attacked luxury hotels, a Jewish center and a busy train station in India's financial capital, killing 166 people.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement Sunday the "barbarity" of the attack "shocked the world."

"It is an affront to the families of the victims that, after ten years, those who planned the Mumbai attack have still not been convicted for their involvement," Pompeo said.

The U.S. State Department Rewards for Justice (RFJ) Program is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of any individual who was involved in the planning or execution of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack.

The $5 million reward is the third RFJ offer seeking information about the perpetrators of the Mumbai attack.

"We call upon all countries, particularly Pakistan," Pompeo said, "to uphold their U.N. Security Council obligations to implement sanctions against the terrorists responsible for this atrocity..."

More information about the rewards program can be found at www.rewardsforjustice.net.