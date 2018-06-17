Accessibility links
East Asia
In Myanmar, America's Pastime Has Asian Flair
June 17, 2018 3:07 AM
The national baseball team receives little support from Myanmar and sees few fans in the stands but it's clear there's no shortage of effort and enthusiasm.
Show more
1
American Mick Amundson-Geisel is a guidance counselor at an international school in Yangon. He says he enjoys the camaraderie of playing baseball with other expatriates and Myanmar players.
2
Expatriates from the U.S. and Japan get pumped up just before their games against the Myanmar national team.
3
Kyaw Thuya Tun, a taxi driver, plays first base for the Myanmar national team.
4
Japanese expatriates help prepare the ballfield before the start of a game.
