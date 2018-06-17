Accessibility links

In Myanmar, America's Pastime Has Asian Flair

The national baseball team receives little support from Myanmar and sees few fans in the stands but it's clear there's no shortage of effort and enthusiasm.
American Mick Amundson-Geisel is a guidance counselor at an international school in Yangon. He says he enjoys the camaraderie of playing baseball with other expatriates and Myanmar players.
Expatriates from the U.S. and Japan get pumped up just before their games against the Myanmar national team.
Kyaw Thuya Tun, a taxi driver, plays first base for the Myanmar national team.
Japanese expatriates help prepare the ballfield before the start of a game.
