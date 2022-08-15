Myanmar Court Sentences Suu Kyi to 6 Years 

A court in military-ruled Myanmar found ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty in four corruption cases Monday and sentenced her to six years in prison.

The cases involved allegations that Suu Kyi leased government-owned land at a discounted rate and misused charitable funds to build a home.

Suu Kyi denied all the charges that have been filed against her after the military ousted her government and detained her in February 2021. Her lawyers are expected to appeal the latest conviction.

Suu Kyi was sentenced in earlier cases to 11 years in prison and is being held in solitary confinement in a jail in Myanmar’s capital, Naypyitaw.

Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won the November 2020 general elections in a landslide over the military-backed Union Solidarity and Development Party. The junta claimed widespread electoral fraud in the elections as its reason for toppling the civilian government and invalidating the results.

The civilian electoral commission denied the fraud allegations before it was disbanded.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters and Agence France-Presse.