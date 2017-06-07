Myanmar Military Plane with Over 100 Passengers Goes Missing

A military plane carrying more than 100 people went missing during its flight from southern Myanmar to Yangon, officials said Wednesday.

The plane, carrying mostly family members of military personnel, was traveling from the city of Myeik, also known as Mergui, in southeastern Myanmar on the Andaman coast. Most of the journey to Yangon, Myanmar's largest city, would have been over the Andaman Sea.

"The military plane went missing and lost contact after it took off from Myeik, and now the military has started a sea and air search with naval ships and military aircraft and is preparing for rescue operations,'' General Myat Min Oo said of the Chinese-made Y-8 plane.

Debris from the plane was found in the sea, officials told VOA Burmese.