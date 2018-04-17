Myanmar's President Grants Amnesty to 8,500 Prisoners

Myanmar President Win Myint announced Tuesday an order to grant amnesty to about 8,500 prisoners.

The move coincides with Myanmar's traditional New Year.

A spokesman said the amnesty includes 51 foreigners as well as 36 people listed as political prisoners by the Thailand-based watchdog group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners.

The president's order does not cover two Reuters journalists who are facing trial for possessing secret official documents. The reporters were covering the brutal military campaign in Rakhine state that has driven hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims across the border into Bangladesh since last August.