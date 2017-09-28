Mass Grave Sites in Northern Rakhine State, Myanmar
The Military Information Department organized a day trip to see Hindu mass grave sites in Northern Rakhine State.
Show more
1
Myanmar Air force helicopter brings journalists to mass grave sites near Yebawkya village, Kamaungseik Township in Maungdaw District, Northern Rakhine State, Sept. 27, 2017. (Moe Zaw and Sithu Naing/VOA Burmese)
2
Bereaved family members inspect remains of Hindu victims in Northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, Sept. 27, 2017. (Moe Zaw and Sithu Naing/VOA Burmese)
3
A group of Hindu bereaved families in Northern Rahine state, Myanmar, Sept. 27, 2017. (Moe Zaw and Sithu Naing/VOA Burmese)
4
A group of Hindu bereaved families in Northern Rahine state, Myanmar, Sept. 27, 2017. (Moe Zaw and Sithu Naing/VOA Burmese)