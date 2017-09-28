Accessibility links

Mass Grave Sites in Northern Rakhine State, Myanmar

The Military Information Department organized a day trip to see Hindu mass grave sites in Northern Rakhine State.
Myanmar Air force helicopter brings journalists to mass grave sites near Yebawkya village, Kamaungseik Township in Maungdaw District, Northern Rakhine State, Sept. 27, 2017. (Moe Zaw and Sithu Naing/VOA Burmese)
Bereaved family members inspect remains of Hindu victims in Northern Rakhine state, Myanmar, Sept. 27, 2017. (Moe Zaw and Sithu Naing/VOA Burmese)
A group of Hindu bereaved families in Northern Rahine state, Myanmar, Sept. 27, 2017. (Moe Zaw and Sithu Naing/VOA Burmese)
A group of Hindu bereaved families in Northern Rahine state, Myanmar, Sept. 27, 2017. (Moe Zaw and Sithu Naing/VOA Burmese)
