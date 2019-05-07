Myanmar Releases Reuters Journalists from Prison

Two Reuters journalists are back with their families and colleagues Tuesday after being released from prison in Myanmar after President Win Myint issued a blanket pardon for thousands of prisoners.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo had been sentenced to seven years in jail for breaking the Official Secrets Act.

The pair were investigating the massacre of 10 Rohingya by police and soldiers in the village of Inn Din at the time of their arrest in 2017.

Their colleagues watched and cheered as Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo walked free Tuesday.

"We're really happy and excited to see our family and colleagues. I don't know what to say, we're very excited." Wa Lone said after his release.

"I really want to meet my family and I am supposed to go to the cinema with my family tonight," Kyaw Soe Oo told reporters.

Their long awaited reunion with the families, comes just two weeks after Myanmar’s Supreme Court rejected an appeal of their convictions. . At one point in their trial, a law enforcement official testified he planted documents on the two men.

Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo were awarded the Pulitzer Prize for international reporting for their work in uncovering the massacre, which they shared with two colleagues who completed the story after their conviction.