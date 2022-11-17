Accessibility links

Myanmar Releasing Nearly 6,000 Prisoners

Prison security officials prepare for the release of inmates outside Insein prison in Yangon on Nov. 17, 2022.

Myanmar’s military-controlled government announced Thursday it was releasing nearly 6,000 prisoners, including four foreigners.

State media reported the group included Australian Sean Turnell, Japan’s Toru Kubota, Briton Vicky Bowman and American Kyaw Htay Oo.

The report said the four were granted amnesty and asked to leave the country.

Also among those being released was Kyaw Tint Swe, a close aide to ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

A total of 5,774 prisoners were being released to mark Myanmar’s national day.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

