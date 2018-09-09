Accessibility links

N. Korea Holds Military Parade to Mark 70th Anniversary

North Korea staged a major military parade, huge rallies and will revive its iconic mass games on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, raises hands with China's third highest ranking official, Li Zhanshu, during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 9, 2018.
North Korean soldiers march during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 9, 2018. North Korea staged a major military parade, huge rallies and will revive its iconic mass games on Sunday to mark i
People carry flags in front of statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, left, and late leader Kim Jong Il during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 9, 2018.
A soldier salutes as he rides a tank during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 9, 2018.
