Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
Midterm Elections
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
Latest show
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
03:05 - 04:00
LIVE
VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
Upcoming
04:00 - 04:05
VOA Newscasts
04:05 - 05:00
VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
05:00 - 05:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Africa
Upcoming
04:00 - 04:05
VOA Newscasts
05:00 - 06:00
Music Time in Africa
06:00 - 06:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
04:00 - 04:04
VOA Newscasts
05:00 - 05:04
VOA Newscasts
06:00 - 06:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
VOA 1 - The Hits - Larry London
VOA Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
East Asia
N. Korea Holds Military Parade to Mark 70th Anniversary
September 09, 2018 2:40 AM
North Korea staged a major military parade, huge rallies and will revive its iconic mass games on Sunday to mark its 70th anniversary as a nation.
1
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, raises hands with China's third highest ranking official, Li Zhanshu, during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 9, 2018.
2
North Korean soldiers march during a parade for the 70th anniversary of North Korea's founding day in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 9, 2018. North Korea staged a major military parade, huge rallies and will revive its iconic mass games on Sunday to mark i
3
People carry flags in front of statues of North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, left, and late leader Kim Jong Il during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 9, 2018.
4
A soldier salutes as he rides a tank during a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 9, 2018.
Load more
N. Korea Holds Military Parade to Mark 70th Anniversary
More Asia News
Power Restored in Most of Japan's Quake-Hit Hokkaido
North Korea Mounts Military Parade
Australia to Ditch Climate Targets Bill After PM Ousting
N. Korea to Hold Military Parade to Mark 70th Anniversary
Trump: Apple Can Avoid Tariffs by Shifting Production to US
The Day in Photos
September 7, 2018
Featured Video
Virtual Reality: Digital Medicine to Combat Pain
Toilet Paper Wedding Dress
Recommended
Plugged in with Greta Van Susteren
You may also like
Middle East
Israel's Top Court says West Bank Village Can be Demolished
USA
Trump Calls New Book Critical of His Presidency 'Work of Fiction'
Africa
East Africa Gets Easy Money Transfer System
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG