Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
East Asia

N. Korea's Kim Rails at 'Hostile Forces' Imposing Sanctions

FILE - North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un waves as he arrives at the Dong Dang railway station, Vietnam, at the border with China, Feb. 26, 2019.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country needs to deliver a "serious blow" to those imposing sanctions by building a self-reliant economy, the official Korean Central News Agency said Thursday.

KCNA said Kim stated North Korea's position on the second U.S.-North Korea summit that took place recently, saying, "We must deal a serious blow to the hostile forces who are mistakenly determined to bring us down with sanctions by advancing the socialist construction to a high level of self-reliance that fits our circumstances and state, based on our own power, technology and resources."

North Korea is expected to convene a session of its legislature, the Supreme People's Assembly, on Thursday, while U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to hold a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in later on Thursday.

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG