N. Korea, Trade High on Agenda for Trump-Abe Meeting

  • Associated Press
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during a meeting on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Sept. 26, 2018.

WASHINGTON — 

North Korea and trade topped the agenda for President Donald Trump's meeting Friday with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan.

Trump was to welcome Abe to the White House for talks focused on trade and North Korea's nuclear program.

The meeting follows Thursday's summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Trump's second summit with Kim in Hanoi in February ended with no agreement.

Beyond the formal talks, Abe and his wife, Akie, were to help celebrate first lady Melania Trump's 49th birthday Friday at a couples' dinner in the White House residence.

The leaders are expected to play golf Saturday.

Trump and the first lady will reciprocate in May by traveling to Japan for a state visit to meet the new emperor.

