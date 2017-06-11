Nadal Wins 10th French Open, Makes Tennis History

Rafael Nadal defeated Stan Wawrinka in straight sets Sunday in the final match of the tennis French Open, winning the grand slam for the 10th time in his career.

"It is really incredible. To win La Decima is very, very special," the 31-year-old Spaniard said shortly after becoming the only man in tennis history to win a major tournament 10 times.

Defeating Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, Nadal, often referred to as the "king of clay", showed his dominance over the red clay courts of the French Open, also referred to as Roland Garros in Paris.

"The nerves, the adrenaline I feel when I play on this court, it is impossible to compare ... it is the most important event in my career, to win again here is impossible to describe," he said.

Just one day earlier, history was also made in Women's Singles at the tournament when 20-year-old Latvian Jelena Ostapenko became the lowest ranked player ever to win the championship.

"I am really happy to win here. I think I'm still — I still cannot believe it, because it was my dream and now it came true," she told reporters after defeating Simona Halep, who was seeded third in the tournament.

An unseeded player has not won the French Open since 1933.