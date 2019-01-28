Accessibility links

Pelosi Invites Trump to Address Nation Next Week

FILE - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 24, 2019.

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has re-invited President Donald Trump to address the nation Feb. 5 from the Capitol.

In a formal letter sent Monday, Pelosi issued the invitation, asking Trump to "deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress."

The House and Senate must still pass a resolution to invite Trump.

His original 2019 address was scheduled for Tuesday, but Pelosi asked Trump to wait until after a partial government shutdown had ended or to submit the speech in writing.

In asking for a postponement, Pelosi cited security concerns due to the shutdown. Trump considered going ahead with the address at a different location, but then decided to wait.

The longest shutdown in U.S. history ended Friday when Trump and congressional leaders agreed to refund the government until Feb. 15.

