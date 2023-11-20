National Weather Service Surveying Tornado Damage in Arizona Town

A tornado that hit the town of Star Valley prompted the National Weather Service's Flagstaff branch to survey damage to the area, the organization said Sunday.

Officials from the town located about 95 miles northeast of Phoenix said at least 10 homes were damaged due to the wind, according to ABC15 Arizona.

Nobody was hurt in the tornado, but the gusts killed a dog, according to the TV station.

National Weather Service staff arrived in Star Valley around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Tony Merriman, a meteorologist for the organization, said in a brief interview. Additional updates will be posted later in the evening, the National Weather Service said in an emailed statement.