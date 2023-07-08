Native Americans
Native American News Roundup July 2 – 8, 2023
These are some Native American-related news stories that made headlines this week:
Justice Department to bolster support of regional MMIP investigations
The U.S. Justice Department has announced a new Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Regional Outreach Program to help prevent or respond to cases of missing and murdered Indigenous men, women and children.
DOJ will be sending five attorneys and five coordinators to offices across the U.S. to assist in investigations and promote communication and collaboration between federal, local, state and tribal police departments.
“This new program mobilizes the Justice Department’s resources to combat the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons, which has shattered the lives of victims, their families and entire tribal communities,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “The Justice Department will continue to accelerate our efforts, in partnership with Tribes, to keep their communities safe and pursue justice for American Indian and Alaska Native families.”
Read more:
Chemehuevi Tribe can’t access water it’s entitled to
Two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Navajo Nation’s bid to access water from the lower Colorado River, ProPublica reports on a California tribe’s fight to access water from the same river.
The Chemehuevi Tribe’s 13,000-hectare reservation fronts nearly 50 kilometers of the lower Colorado River in California. In 1908, the U.S. Supreme Court recognized that federally established tribes have a right to water inside or bordering their reservations; in a separate ruling in 1964, the high court gave the Chemehuevi rights to divert 11,340 acre feet (14 million cubic meters) of Colorado River water per year (AFY) — about 3.7 billion gallons.
But neither the federal government nor California has allocated funds for the tribe to build a water delivery system to access that water. Today, they rely on a single diesel pump and can access only about 307 AFY; the rest is channeled to big cities in California, including Los Angeles.
Read more:
Feds announce new online tool to support Native-owned businesses
The U.S. General Services Administration this week launched a new online search tool designed to boost the visibility of Native American-owned businesses and help them compete for government contracts.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to forging cooperative relationships with Tribal Nations that are built on trust, consensus building, and shared goals – and that includes supporting the economic growth of Native-owned businesses,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said. “Making it easier for buyers to obtain quality commercial products and services from Native-owned businesses is good for federal agency missions, good for the federal marketplace, and good for the communities we serve.”
The GSA is an independent federal agency that manages and supports dozens of U.S. government agencies and helps connect commercial entities with opportunities to do business with the U.S. government.
Read more:
July Fourth celebrations in small Iowa city spark big outrage
Social media users, both Native American and non-, are furious over “an egregious act of racism” that took place during a Fourth of July parade in the town of Muscatine, Iowa. It featured a woman dressed in a generic “American Indian” costume, her wrists tied, being pulled by a second woman on horseback.
The women claimed they were “paying homage” to historic injustices inflicted on the Cherokees. VOA notes that the Cherokee Nation is located 800 kilometers away in the state of Oklahoma; the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa, the only federally recognized tribe in the state, is located just 185 kilometers away.
Sikowis Nobiss, executive director at the Great Plains Action Society, told local media the incident was offensive not just because of Natives’ historical treatment.
“We also have a very high rate of being sold and taken into the sex trafficking industry. And so, this really reminded me of … how, you know, settlers view us still. Like less than human,” Nobiss said.
Read more:
Will conservatives force well-known ice cream makers to follow their own advice?
Conservatives are calling for a boycott of America’s biggest ice cream manufacturer for calling on Americans to return land stolen from Native Americans, beginning with Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.
“On the Fourth of July, many people in the U.S. celebrate liberty and independence — our country’s and our own,” the company posted on its website. “But what is the meaning of Independence Day for those whose land this country stole, those who were murdered and forced with brutal violence onto reservations, those who were pushed from their holy places and denied their freedom?”
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem told Fox News she wasn’t going to listen to “a bunch of liberal Vermont businessmen who think they know everything about this country and haven’t studied our history.”
Ben and Jerry’s explained that history on their website Tuesday:
“In 1970, Indigenous activists climbed Mount Rushmore and occupied it for months, demanding that land be returned to the Sioux,” the notice reads. “Ten years later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills had indeed been stolen … and awarded the Sioux $105 million in damages, but the tribes refused the payment.”
As Newsweek noted this week, “Some have argued that Ben & Jerry's Vermont headquarters is itself built on what it describes as ‘stolen’ land of the Abenaki tribe — prompting questions as to whether it would give the property up and move elsewhere,”
Even some Native Americans took issue with Ben and Jerry’s call to action:
Read more:
See all News Updates of the Day
Native American News Roundup June 25 - July 1, 2023
SCOTUS Ruling on Navajo Water Rights—Where Does This Leave the Tribe?
This week, VOA looks at the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 22 ruling in Arizona v. Navajo Nation, a case that examined whether the U.S. government has a treaty obligation to help Navajo access Colorado River water.
The conflict
The Colorado River system supplies nearly 40 million people with drinking water and irrigates more than 5 million acres of farmland in the Rocky Mountains and Southwest United States.
But climate change has contributed to decades of drought, and water levels in the Colorado River have dropped alarmingly.
For the Navajo Nation, the crisis is acute. A third of the 175,000 Navajo living on the reservation lack access to clean water and must have it delivered by truck or drive miles to haul it themselves. The Navajos want access to the lower Colorado River flowing just outside the reservation’s northwestern border.
“The bottom line is that the treaties and their promises mean what the Navajos reasonably understood them to mean,” their lawyers argued before the Supreme Court. “When it signed the 1868 Treaty, the United States knew that water access was crucial to the survival of Indians living in the Colorado River Basin.”
States in the region, however, argued otherwise, worrying that ruling in favor of the Navajo would further strain “a river system already stretched beyond its capacity,” and threaten an agricultural industry that supplies much of the nation.
History
In late 1863, the U.S. Army began capturing groups of Navajo from their traditional homelands in the Four Corners region of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado and forcing them along the more than 300-mile “Long Walk” to the Bosque Redondo reservation along the Pecos River in New Mexico. Several hundred died or were killed along the way; 8,000 survived the march.
The Army intended to make self-sufficient farmers out of the prisoners. But the land was unsuitable for farming, the water was unfit to drink and firewood was scarce. Two thousand or more died of exposure, starvation or contagious disease.
But it was the “great expense” of feeding and clothing survivors that drove the government to draw up a treaty and return them to a small portion of their original homelands.
The government promised to build schools and a church, where timber and water were convenient; supply seeds and farming tools; and provide money to buy sheep, goats and cows. The treaty made no other mention of water, but as contemporary observers have noted, Navajos at the time would have assumed the government would make sure they had enough water to sustain themselves.
In last week’s decision, Justice Brett Kavanaugh cited a 1908 SCOTUS ruling establishing tribes’ rights to waters that “arise, border, cross, underlie or are encompassed within reservations.”
He ruled that the court has no legal obligation to take steps to identify or secure the reservation’s water needs.
“The historical record does not suggest that the United States agreed to undertake affirmative efforts to secure water for the Navajos -- any more than … [it] agreed to farm land, mine minerals, harvest timber, build roads or construct bridges on the reservation,” Kavanaugh wrote.
That said, he pointed out that Congress and the president are empowered to enact laws that might help the Navajo with their water needs.
In a dissenting opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch said that the Navajo “ask” was simple: “They want the United States to identify the water rights it holds for them,” he wrote. “And if the United States has misappropriated the Navajo’s water rights, the Tribe asks it to formulate a plan to stop doing so prospectively.”
Mixed reactions
ProPublica quotes the Arizona Department of Water Resources as being “grateful” for the ruling “because it did not disrupt how the Colorado River system is managed.”
But tribes in the region condemned the judgement.
“The Supreme Court got it wrong with their decision last week,” Native News Online editor Levi Rickert wrote in an editorial Monday. “Given history, I should have seen it coming.”
In the same edition, longtime Navajo activist and spiritual adviser Lenny Foster called the ruling “an abomination and a supreme insult and long-term mistake.”
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, voted into office in November 2022 on promises to secure the “basic necessities for every Navajo home,” said the fight for water rights isn’t over.
Looking forward, the Navajo have the options of continuing long-standing -- and, so far unsuccessful -- negotiations with the state of Arizona, or, as Justice Gorsuch suggested, of intervening in other court cases that “affect their claimed interests” in water rights.
Native American News Roundup June 18-24, 2023
Supreme Court Upholds Indian Child Welfare Act--For Now
The U.S. Supreme Court decision in Haaland v. Brackeen upholding the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA) reinforces tribal sovereignty, but some Native American leaders worry the legal challenges there are not over.
Congress passed ICWA in 1978 to stop state welfare systems from placing Native American children in non-Native families, a practice that Native Americans viewed as a continuation of historic federal efforts to "civilize" and assimilate Indians. Among other provisions, ICWA requires states to make every effort to place children in Native American homes.
In 2017, Texas couple Chad and Jennifer Brackeen and two other sets of non-Native foster parents looking to adopt Native children took the U.S. government to court, arguing — in part — that ICWA is unconstitutional because it discriminates on the basis of race.
A U.S. judge initially ruled in their favor. That was overturned on appeal on the grounds that Native Americans are a political group, not a race. The conservative libertarian group the Goldwater Institute and two other groups then took the case to the Supreme Court.
As Justices readied to hear arguments in November 2022, Goldwater litigator Timothy Sandefur explained to VOA why the group opposes the law.
"Part of the problem with ICWA is that it … deprives states of the ability to protect Native children against abuse and, in fact, forces states to send Indian children back to abused homes that are known to be dangerous, where they are exposed to further harm," Sandefur said.
He cited three cases in which Indian children in foster care were returned to abusive families and killed. Among them was 5-year-old Antonio Renova, who was beaten to death by his biological parents 18 months after a Crow Tribe judge ordered his foster parents to return him to his biological parents.
Plaintiffs argued that Congress is "commandeering" states into enforcing federal law, in violation of the U.S. Constitution. And that gets at the heart of what's really driving ICWA detractors, said Sydney Tarzwell, an attorney with the Native American Rights Fund.
"I do not see Tim Sandefur, Goldwater or any of the other organizations involved in this case actively engaging in conversations centered in child welfare best practices and what actually works," she told VOA. "Tearing down federal Indian law via ICWA would serve their other interests."
Some environmental groups such as the nonprofit Accountable.US have suggested that Goldwater and allies with close ties to the fossil fuel industry are looking to erode tribal sovereignty on matters of resource extraction on public lands.
"That's my favorite conspiracy theory," Sandefur said. "It's ridiculous — but I don't know how to deny it."
The Court speaks
For now, tribal sovereignty in welfare matters is reaffirmed.
"Under our Constitution, Tribes remain independent sovereigns responsible for governing their own affairs," Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for the Court majority. "In adopting the Indian Child Welfare Act, Congress exercised that lawful authority to secure the right of Indian parents to raise their families as they please; the right of Indian children to grow in their culture; and the right of Indian communities to resist fading into the twilight of history."
Sandefur notes that ICWA lawsuits are still pending in several states, including California.
"The Supreme Court chose not to decide the constitutionality of ICWA as far as its racially discriminatory provisions are concerned," he said. "What that means is that someday the Court will be forced to resolve whether Indian children can be relegated to second class status and stripped of their constitutional rights based on their race."
Erin Dougherty Lynch, managing attorney for the Native American Rights Fund in Anchorage, says Sandefur is probably right.
"Regardless of what happened in Brackeen, they [ICWA detractors] are going to keep bringing in cases," she told VOA. "I don't mean to put too fine a point on it, but these are people who, in my opinion, are not accustomed to losing. They're not accustomed to being told no. They're very accustomed to getting what they want."
U.S. President Joe Biden said the nation's "painful history" loomed large over the Brackeen decision.
"In the not-so-distant past, Native children were stolen from the arms of the people who loved them. They were sent to boarding schools or to be raised by non-Indian families — all with the aim of erasing who they are as Native people and tribal citizens," he said in a statement.
"These were acts of unspeakable cruelty that affected generations of Native children and threatened the very survival of Tribal Nations. The Indian Child Welfare Act was our Nation's promise: never again."
Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Native American Child Welfare Law
The Supreme Court on Thursday preserved the system that gives preference to Native American families in foster care and adoption proceedings of Native children, rejecting a broad attack from Republican-led states and white families who argued it is based on race.
The court left in place the 1978 Indian Child Welfare Act, which was enacted to address concerns that Native children were being separated from their families and, too frequently, placed in non-Native homes.
Tribal leaders have backed the law as a means of preserving their families, traditions and cultures.
The "issues are complicated" Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for a seven-justice majority, but the "bottom line is that we reject all of petitioners' challenges to the statute."
Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented.
Congress passed the law in response to the alarming rate at which Native American and Alaska Native children were taken from their homes by public and private agencies.
The law requires states to notify tribes and seek placement with the child's extended family, members of the child's tribe or other Native American families.
Three white families, the state of Texas and a small number of other states claim the law is based on race and is unconstitutional under the equal protection clause. They also contend it puts the interests of tribes ahead of children and improperly allows the federal government too much power over adoptions and foster placements, areas that typically are under state control.
The lead plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case — Chad and Jennifer Brackeen of Fort Worth, Texas — adopted a Native American child after a prolonged legal fight with the Navajo Nation, one of the two largest Native American tribes, based in the Southwest. The Brackeens are trying to adopt the boy's half-sister, now 4, who has lived with them since infancy. The Navajo Nation has opposed that adoption.
More than three-quarters of the 574 federally recognized tribes in the country and nearly two dozen state attorneys general across the political spectrum had called on the high court to uphold the law.
All the children who have been involved in the current case at one point are enrolled or could be enrolled as Navajo, Cherokee, White Earth Band of Ojibwe and Ysleta del Sur Pueblo. Some of the adoptions have been finalized while some are still being challenged.
The high court had twice taken up cases on the Indian Child Welfare Act before, in 1989 and in 2013, that have stirred immense emotion.
Before the Indian Child Welfare Act was enacted, between 25% and 35% of Native American children were being taken from their homes and placed with adoptive families, in foster care or in institutions. Most were placed with white families or in boarding schools in attempts to assimilate them.
Native American News Roundup May 28-June 3, 2023
Here are some of the Native American-related news stories that made headlines this week:
Tribes fear pending Supreme Court ruling could upend sovereignty
Native Americans are watching the U.S. Supreme Court for a decision in the case Brackeen v. Haaland, which will decide the fate of the 40-year-old Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA).
Congress passed ICWA in 1978 to stop the large-scale removal of Indian children from their families and their placement in non-Native homes, as this was widely viewed as an attack on tribal sovereignty and a continuation of federal assimilation policies.
Ahead of ICWA’s passage, Calvin Isaac, former chief of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw who died in 2020, argued before the House Subcommittee on Indian Affairs that “many of the individuals who decide the fate of our children are, at best, ignorant of our cultural values and at worst, have contempt for the Indian way and convinced that removal, usually to a non-Indian household or institution, can only benefit an Indian child.”
In 2016, three sets of non-Native foster and prospective adoptive parents, along with the states of Texas, Indiana and Louisiana, took the federal government to court, arguing that the law discriminates based on race and that child welfare should be a matter for states and not the federal government to decide.
The Supreme Court heard arguments in the case last November and is expected to rule in the coming weeks.
Read more:
Remembering fallen Native American service members
May 29 was Memorial Day, a day to remember those Americans who have died serving their country.
Levi Rickert, a citizen of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation in Kansas and founder/editor of Native News Online, marked the occasion by reflecting on Native Americans’ long and proud tradition of military service.
Among those who have paid the ultimate price is U.S. Army Specialist Lori Ann Piestewa, a citizen of the Hopi Nation, who died when her convoy was ambushed in Nasiriyah, Iraq, on March 23, 2003. She is remembered as the first female soldier to die in Iraq and the first Native American woman to die serving her country.
Native Americans and/or Alaska Natives have served in every U.S. war and conflict since the American Revolution, and as Rickert notes, have the highest record of military service per capita of any other racial or ethnic group in the U.S.
Read more:
U.S. Postal Service commemorates legendary Ponca leader
The U.S. Postal Service has released a postage stamp honoring Ponca Tribe Chief Standing Bear, one of the nation’s most important civil rights figures.
He saw his tribe through their forced removal in 1877 from homelands in Nebraska to Indian Country [present-day Oklahoma]. His daughter Prairie Flower died along the way, and within a year, a third of the tribe died of disease and starvation, including his son Bear Shield, whose dying wish was to be buried back home.
Standing Bear honored that wish but was arrested for leaving Oklahoma. He sued the federal government for his freedom, arguing before the court, “I am a man. The same God made us both."
In a landmark ruling on May 12, 1879, Judge Elmer S. Dundy declared for the first time that an Indian was a person within the meaning of U.S. law and therefore deserved all legal protections.
Learn more in the video below:
Indian? Native American? What to call America’s first peoples?
Oklahoma TV station KSWO this week posed that question to two tribal leaders.
“There’s a lot of terms that have been bounced around, and you’ll never find any universal acceptance from that from anybody because it’s just too complex,” Kiowa Tribe Chairman Lawrence SpottedBird said.
Comanche Nation Vice Chairman Dr. Cornel Pewewardy said he prefers Nʉmʉnʉʉ “the People,” which is what the Comanche people have always called themselves.
But how to refer to America’s original populations generally?
“Indian” was the name that explorer Christopher Columbus gave the people he encountered, assuming he had landed in India. Many Native Americans continue to use the term, as it was the legal term used in treaties with the federal government.
“Indigenous” is a word with different definitions. For some, it refers to an ethnic culture that has never migrated away from its homeland and is neither a settler nor a colonizer.
The United Nations defines “Indigenous” as the descendants of those who inhabited a country or region at the time of conquest or colonization by another group.
And some tribes find the term offensive, believing it carries negative implications.
Several years ago, VOA asked Chase Iron Eyes, a Hunkpapa Lakota activist from the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota.
“Call me whatever you want, as long as you do it with respect,” he answered.
See more: