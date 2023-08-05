Native Americans
Native American News Roundup July 30 - August 5, 2023
Here are some Native American-related news stories and features making headlines this week:
HHS to fund development of tribal produce prescription programs
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has granted $2.2 million to five tribes to support the development of produce prescription programs.
Broadly, these programs provide free or discounted fruit, vegetables and other nutritious foods for patients living with food insecurity or diagnosed with certain health conditions. Healthcare providers write prescriptions that patients can take to be filled in retail food stores.
Awards of $500,000 each will go to the Laguna Healthcare Corporation, which serves the Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico; the Muscogee (Creek) Nation in Oklahoma; the Navajo Health Foundation; the Pascua Yaqui Tribe in Arizona; and the Rocky Boy Health Center, which serves Chippewa Cree on the Rocky Boy Reservation in Montana.
About one in four Native Americans experience food insecurity, compared to one in nine Americans overall, and they also experience high rates of diabetes and obesity.
Oklahoma governor sues state lawmakers in over tribal compacts
Last week, VOA reported that Oklahoma’s majority-Republican Senate overrode Governor Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of two bills that would extend compacts between the state and tribes that split proceeds from tobacco and vehicle registrations.
Stitt’s lawyers on Monday filed a lawsuit against Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall and Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, arguing that only the governor has the authority to negotiate tribal contacts.
Oklahoma speaker McCall called the lawsuit “frivolous.”
For his part, Treat accused the governor of turning his back on “all four million Oklahomans, the legislative process and Oklahoma’s tribal partners.”
Tesla CEO Elon Musk skirts state laws by operating on tribal land
Electric car manufacturer Tesla will soon open a showroom on the Mohegan Reservation in Connecticut, expanding its presence on tribal lands.
Tesla is so far the only carmaker that sells directly to buyers. All other auto manufacturers sell through independently owned dealerships. Many U.S. states have franchise laws that ban car makers from selling directly to customers without going through independent dealerships. Other states limit the number of stores Tesla can open.
CEO Elon Musk gets around these laws by negotiating with tribes to place showrooms on tribal land, where these laws do not apply.
In September 2021, Tesla opened its first showroom in a former casino on the Nambé Pueblo near Sante Fe, New Mexico, and a second on the Santa Ana Pueblo, near Albuquerque. Another Tesla showroom is planned to open in 2025 on the Oneida Reservation in New York.
Tribes seek to find, protect bats in Pacific Northwest
The Native American Fish and Wildlife Society, Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, U.S. Geological Survey, Bureau of Indian Affairs, National Park Service and Oregon State University are hosting the first-ever Pacific Northcoast Bat Workshop on the Yakama Nation in Washington state.
The two-day workshop will address threats to bats on tribal lands, particularly White Nose Syndrome (WNS), a fungal infection that has killed more than 6 million bats in eastern North America since 2006 — decimating whole colonies. It showed up in the Pacific Northwest in 2016.
Bats are often misunderstood and feared but play a vital role in U.S. agriculture. By eating so many insects and rodents, they save U.S. farmers more than $3 billion in crop damage and pesticide costs each year.
Federal courts highlight career of Hopi federal judge
As part of its video series “Pathways to the Bench,” U.S. Federal Courts this week focused on Diane Humetewa, a member of the Hopi Tribe in northwest Arizona, who in 2014 became the first Native American woman to serve as a U.S. federal judge.
Born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, she and her family kept close ties to Kykotsmovi Village, on the Hopi Reservation’s Third Mesa. In this video, she discusses challenges she faced along the way to federal judgeship—and her reluctance to share her cultural identity with non-Natives.
New Mexico honors two prominent Native American artists
Two Native Americans have been named among the winners of the 2023 New Mexico Governor’s Awards for Excellence in the Arts. They are: experimental composer, performer and installation artist Raven Chacon, Navajo, who in 2022 became the first Native American awarded the Pulitzer Prize in music for his 2021 composition “Voiceless Mass,” which debuted in a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, church (see video below).
Also named is haute couture fashion designer Patricia Michaels, a member of the Water Clan of the Taos Pueblo. A former runner-up on the American fashion competition TV show “Project Runway,” Michaels has designed and created costumes for opera and theater productions, custom resort uniforms and red-carpet gowns. In 2014, the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of the American Indian board of directors in New York honored her as the first recipient of its Arts and Design Award.
New Mexico’s Governor's Awards for Excellence in the Arts was established in 1974 to celebrate the significance of the arts to the State of New Mexico.
Tribal Canoe Journey Returns to Washington State After COVID-19 Break
For thousands of years, canoes were the primary means of travel for the Native Americans known as the Coast Salish peoples. Tribal Canoe Journey, an event celebrating indigenous tribes of the West Coast, is back after a pandemic hiatus. Natasha Mozgovaya has more. Camera: Natasha Mozgovaya.
Two Tribal Nations to Open Minnesota's First Legal Recreational Marijuana Dispensaries
At least two tribal nations are expected to open Minnesota's first recreational marijuana dispensaries in August as recreational marijuana becomes legal to possess and grow in the state on Tuesday.
Following a council vote on Friday, the White Earth Nation in northwestern Minnesota legalized recreational cannabis and will begin selling it sometime in the first half of August, Minnesota Public Radio reported. Both tribal members and non-tribal adults 21 years and older would be able to purchase from the nation's dispensary.
Weeks earlier, NativeCare — a tribal-run medical marijuana provider — announced a recreational marijuana dispensary expected to open shortly on Red Lake Nation once the new law takes effect, the Star Tribune reported. The nation is also in northwestern Minnesota.
The band could've started selling recreational marijuana at that time but decided to wait until Minnesota's new marijuana law legalizes possession statewide.
"Our intention is to be a good partner and ultimately fill the void for people who intend to use cannabis," Red Lake tribal secretary Sam Strong told the Star Tribune.
The state's Democratic-controlled Legislature approved a massive marijuana legalization bill this year, which Democratic Governor Tim Walz signed in May.
White Earth Nation and Red Lake Nation plan to take advantage of their sovereignty and allow sales right away. But the state projects most legal retail sales won't begin until early 2025, while it creates a licensing and regulatory system for the new industry.
Minnesota is the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana, more than a decade after Colorado and Washington did so.
Native American News Roundup July 23-29, 2023
Here are some Native American-related news stories that made headlines this week:
Archaeologists fail to find children’s remains at Indian boarding school site
Nebraska state archaeologists say they’ve ended a two-week search for the graves of former students at the Indian Industrial School in Genoa, Nebraska, after failing to find any human remains.
Researchers believe more than 80 students died at the school, most from infectious diseases. So far, they’ve identified 49 students who died at the school. Some were returned home for burial, but others are believed to have been buried at the school.
State archaeologist Dave Williams said his team will now reevaluate the data and consult with the dozens of tribes that lost ancestors to the school.
Kansas university scholars accused of race shifting
Native American groups and individuals have accused three University of Kansas professors of “Pretendianism,” that is, falsely claiming Native American ancestry.
The most prominent of the three is Kent Blansett, associate professor of Indigenous studies and history and founder of the American Indian Digital History Project, which digitizes rare Indigenous newspapers, photographs and other archival materials.
As VOA has reported previously, Indigenous scholars complain that academics frequently manufacture an Indigenous identity for personal, professional and financial gain.
US Appeals Court to review Wyoming convictions against Crow hunters
A federal judge in Wyoming has agreed to review a 34-year-old dispute over whether the Crow Tribe in Montana has the right to hunt beyond reservation borders.
In late 1989, Wyoming fined Crow citizen Thomas L. Ten Bear for shooting an elk in Wyoming’s Big Horn Forest.
The Crow sued Wyoming, arguing that the 1868 treaty signed with the U.S. gave them the right to hunt on unoccupied U.S. lands “so long as game may be found” and relations with whites were peaceful. Wyoming ruled against the Crow, saying those treaty rights expired when Wyoming became a U.S. state.
But 25 years later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in another case that Crow hunting rights did not expire.
The Crow have since fought to have the original ruling overturned. This week, a federal appeals judge said he will “more thoroughly” review the facts.
Oklahoma Senate overrides veto on compacts with tribes
Oklahoma’s majority-Republican Senate on Monday overrode Governor Kevin Stitt’s vetoes of two bills that would extend for another year tobacco and vehicle registration compacts the state has made with Oklahoma tribes.
The state currently holds agreements with tribes to split the tax revenue from tribal sales of tobacco to non-Natives and from motor vehicle registrations and tags.
The Cherokee Phoenix reports that, according to the current motor vehicle compact, the Cherokee Nation allocates 38% of car registration revenue to public school districts in or near the reservation — in 2023, that amount was $7.8 million; since 2002, the tribe has given more than $84 million to schools.
Stitt has said the compacts shortchange the state, and he is looking to limit the compacts to trust land only.
“I am trying to protect eastern Oklahoma from turning into a reservation, and I’ve been working to ensure these compacts are the best deal for all 4 million Oklahomans,” Stitt posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
It is a reference to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma, which held that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation was never formally disestablished and, therefore, at least for criminal jurisdiction purposes, covered half of the state.
Native Americans: There’s nothing funny about smallpox joke
The new “Barbie” film, which opened last weekend to record profits, has provoked the ire of many Native Americans. At issue is a joke that referenced the devastating impact introduced diseases had on Indigenous populations.
Here’s the plot: Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling) travel from the pink and perfect Barbieland to the real world, which isn’t so pretty.
Ken, inspired by the patriarchy of the real world, returns home and turns Barbieland into the patriarchal Kenland. Toward the end of the film, Ken jokes about how easy it was to make the change: "I just explained the immaculate logic of patriarchy, and they crumbled."
The character Gloria (America Ferrera), exclaims, “Oh my god! This is like in the 1500s with the Indigenous people and smallpox. They had no defenses against it!”
Keeli Siyaka, Sisseton Wahpeton Dakota, has posted an online petition calling on Warner Brothers and film director Greta Gerwig to remove that line from the film.
“Seeing as no one in the audience laughed, I don't think anyone would miss it, and if they do, we have a problem,” she stated.
Native American News Roundup July 16-22, 2023
Here are some Native American-related news stories that made headlines this week:
Treasury secretary addresses poor access to cash, credit in Indian Country
The U.S. Financial Literacy Commission met Thursday to discuss barriers to financial stability in Indian Country.
"One of those main barriers is financial literacy – the understanding of concepts like saving, investing and debt that leads to an overall sense of financial well-being," U.S. Treasury Secretary Lynn Malerba, chief of the Mohegan Tribe, told the commission.
She cited a lack of accessible banks.
"Some banks are hesitant to both locate and lend on reservations due to a lack of knowledge in navigating sovereign immunity, tribal jurisdiction and the status of land held in trust," she said.
Malerba noted that Indian Country is growing, and so, too, is Native buying power. She called on the commission to help Native business owners and workers prosper.
Indian boarding school in Oregon misused funds, including student monies
A federal audit of finances at the Chemawa Indian Boarding School in Oregon shows that the school improperly used more than $590,000 in federal funds to purchase "inappropriate and potentially wasteful items." These include excavating equipment, a pole barn and a horse trailer.
The Interior Department's inspector general conducted an audit of the school's accounting processes and the Bureau of Indian Education's role in overseeing those finances.
Bureau of Indian Affairs policy allows junior and senior high schools enrolling one hundred or more students to operate a school bank for so-called "student enterprise moneys," which includes money raised by student clubs, donations and students' own funds.
Federal law also allows those schools to lease land to businesses.
Auditors say Chemawa Indian Boarding School mismanaged all student enterprise funds, averaging $600,000 over a three-year period; improperly accounted for businesses leases; and "inappropriately managed" property.
Furthermore, auditors say the Bureau of Indian Education did not live up to its supervisory responsibilities.
Biggest lithium mine in North America gets green light to proceed
A federal appeals court this week ruled that the U.S. Interior Department did not break any environmental laws when it approved the construction of a lithium mine near Nevada's border with Oregon.
This means that Lithium Nevada can continue the construction of the Thacker Pass Lithium mine.
Environmental groups sued to block it, arguing that the mine would irreversibly harm the environment. Co-plaintiffs include a Nevada cattle rancher who owns land above and below the site, tribes of the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony, the Burns Paiute Tribe, and the Atsa Koodakuh wyh Nuwu (" People of the Red Mountain"), an organization of Paiute and Shoshone people from the Fort McDermitt and Duck Valley reservations.
Lithium Nevada will initially mine more than 2,300 hectares (more than 5,000 acres), but environmental groups say that future mining could expand to 6,900 hectares (17,000 acres).
Lithium is an essential component for building batteries for electric vehicles, which are vital to President Joe Biden's "clean energy by 2050" agenda.
Ute Tribe says public schools are not educating tribal children
The Ute Tribe of Northeastern Utah says the state school system has failed to educate Ute children effectively. An investigation by the Salt Lake Tribune backs the claim.
"In 2020, 58% of Ute seniors in Duchesne County School District graduated, for example — that's lower than the percentage for students with disabilities," the Tribune reported Monday.
Documentation shows the problems date back decades and are rooted in racism. A 1996 report noted that during the Great Depression of the 1930s, more than half of the region's white people depended on emergency relief.
"Many [whites] blamed this on the fact that Indian land could not be taxed for the good of the county," that report read.
In some cases, white schools turned Ute children away altogether.
Read more: