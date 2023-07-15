Native Americans
Native American News Roundup July 9-15, 2023
Here are some of the Native American-related news stories that made headlines this week:
Search resumes for lost cemetery at former Indian boarding school site
Archaeologists this week have been searching for the graves of former students on the grounds of the Indian Industrial School in Genoa, Nebraska.
“We’re going to take the soil down and first see if what’s showing up in the ground-penetrating radar are in fact gravelike features,” state archaeologist Dave Williams said. “And once we get that figured out, taking the feature down and determining if there are any human remains still contained within that area.”
Researchers believe more than 80 students died at the school, most from infectious diseases. So far, they’ve identified 49 students who died at the school. Some were returned home for burial, but others are believed to have been buried at the school.
The Genoa School was built in 1884 and was the fourth-largest in the federal boarding school system. It shut down in the early 1930s and today serves as a museum. The Genoa Indian School Digital Reconciliation Project has digitized many of the school’s records, which can be viewed online.
Oglala Lakota search for truth and healing at former boarding school
Nearly 30 years ago, Justin Pourier (Oglala Lakota), then a maintenance worker at the Red Cloud Indian School on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, opened a door in the school’s oldest building and discovered a low-ceilinged room with a dirt floor.
There, he saw “three loaf-shaped dirt mounds… topped with small white, wooden crosses.”
When he told his supervisor about it, the man -- a Jesuit priest -- ordered him to stop “nosing around.” Later, workers would find the floor covered in concrete.
In 2021, after learning that the remains of more than 200 unmarked children had been found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Canada, Pourier decided to come forward.
The July/August 2023 issue of Wired Magazine reports on the collaboration between the school and Marsha Small, a member of the Northern Cheyenne tribe with experience using ground penetrating radar to find human remains.
Red Cloud Indian School, formerly known as the Holy Rosary Mission, was founded in 1888 by the Catholic Church and ran as a boarding school until 1980.
Remains found at former Indian boarding school in Utah
A team of Utah State University anthropologists and a local historian have found and identified the graves of 12 Native American students at the site of the former Panguitch Indian School in southern Utah.
The five constituent bands making up the Paiute Indian Tribe in Utah, the Cedar Band of Paiutes, Kanosh Band of Paiutes, Koosharem Band of Paiutes, Indian Peaks Band of Paiutes and Shivwits Band of Paiutes, along with the Kaibab Band of Paiutes in nearby Arizona, expressed devastation over the find.
"Our hearts go out to the families of these children as we are left consider how best to honor and memorialize their suffering," Ona Segundo, chairwoman of the Kaibub Band of Paiute Indians, said in a statement Tuesday. "This is but the first step toward healing and reconciliation and we will, in collaboration with the descendants of those children we believe we've identified, determine what our next steps will be."
An estimated 150 students were forced to attend Panguitch during the four years it was open. The school shut down in 1909 because of “rampant illness,” Panguitch historian Steve Lee explained in 2021.
The research team has confirmed the bodies were those of two Kaibab Paiute children, four Shivwits children, and other children from other tribes.
Minnesota tribes call for reparations from university
Eleven Native American tribes have called on the University of Minnesota (UM) to make reparations for having profited from the sale of stolen Dakota and Ojibwe lands.
At the close of the U.S. Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Morrill Land Grant College Act of 1862. The law provided states with 30,000 acres of federal land for each member in their congressional delegations. States were to sell the land and use the proceeds to build and fund public colleges that would focus on agriculture and the mechanical arts.
As VOA reported in April, a three-year study of UM’s history showed the U.S. paid $2,309 for 94,631 acres of land the Dakota and Ojibwe tribes were forced to cede.
The tribes involved have not come up with a number, and university officials are considering how best to proceed.
Fake News of the 18th Century: The Wampanoag uprising that wasn’t
As JSTOR’s Daily reported this week, conspiracy theories and misinformation are nothing new: In the fall of 1738, a Wampanoag woman angrily told a group of English colonists on Nantucket Island that her tribe would soon rise in rebellion and kill them all.
The men believed her and spread the news, setting off panic. Colonists launched a preemptive strike on the woman’s village, only to find all the Wampanoag sleeping peacefully.
A Boston newspaper reported the “uprising” as fact, and the story spread as far as London, even after a second newspaper, the Boston Gazette, disproved the report.
This has historians wondering whether other reported uprisings may have been exaggerated or altogether false.
Native American News Roundup July 2 – 8, 2023
These are some Native American-related news stories that made headlines this week:
Justice Department to bolster support of regional MMIP investigations
The U.S. Justice Department has announced a new Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP) Regional Outreach Program to help prevent or respond to cases of missing and murdered Indigenous men, women and children.
DOJ will be sending five attorneys and five coordinators to offices across the U.S. to assist in investigations and promote communication and collaboration between federal, local, state and tribal police departments.
“This new program mobilizes the Justice Department’s resources to combat the crisis of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons, which has shattered the lives of victims, their families and entire tribal communities,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “The Justice Department will continue to accelerate our efforts, in partnership with Tribes, to keep their communities safe and pursue justice for American Indian and Alaska Native families.”
Chemehuevi Tribe can’t access water it’s entitled to
Two weeks after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Navajo Nation’s bid to access water from the lower Colorado River, ProPublica reports on a California tribe’s fight to access water from the same river.
The Chemehuevi Tribe’s 13,000-hectare reservation fronts nearly 50 kilometers of the lower Colorado River in California. In 1908, the U.S. Supreme Court recognized that federally established tribes have a right to water inside or bordering their reservations; in a separate ruling in 1964, the high court gave the Chemehuevi rights to divert 11,340 acre feet (14 million cubic meters) of Colorado River water per year (AFY) — about 3.7 billion gallons.
But neither the federal government nor California has allocated funds for the tribe to build a water delivery system to access that water. Today, they rely on a single diesel pump and can access only about 307 AFY; the rest is channeled to big cities in California, including Los Angeles.
Feds announce new online tool to support Native-owned businesses
The U.S. General Services Administration this week launched a new online search tool designed to boost the visibility of Native American-owned businesses and help them compete for government contracts.
“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to forging cooperative relationships with Tribal Nations that are built on trust, consensus building, and shared goals – and that includes supporting the economic growth of Native-owned businesses,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said. “Making it easier for buyers to obtain quality commercial products and services from Native-owned businesses is good for federal agency missions, good for the federal marketplace, and good for the communities we serve.”
The GSA is an independent federal agency that manages and supports dozens of U.S. government agencies and helps connect commercial entities with opportunities to do business with the U.S. government.
July Fourth celebrations in small Iowa city spark big outrage
Social media users, both Native American and non-, are furious over “an egregious act of racism” that took place during a Fourth of July parade in the town of Muscatine, Iowa. It featured a woman dressed in a generic “American Indian” costume, her wrists tied, being pulled by a second woman on horseback.
The women claimed they were “paying homage” to historic injustices inflicted on the Cherokees. VOA notes that the Cherokee Nation is located 800 kilometers away in the state of Oklahoma; the Sac & Fox Tribe of the Mississippi in Iowa, the only federally recognized tribe in the state, is located just 185 kilometers away.
Sikowis Nobiss, executive director at the Great Plains Action Society, told local media the incident was offensive not just because of Natives’ historical treatment.
“We also have a very high rate of being sold and taken into the sex trafficking industry. And so, this really reminded me of … how, you know, settlers view us still. Like less than human,” Nobiss said.
Will conservatives force well-known ice cream makers to follow their own advice?
Conservatives are calling for a boycott of America’s biggest ice cream manufacturer for calling on Americans to return land stolen from Native Americans, beginning with Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.
“On the Fourth of July, many people in the U.S. celebrate liberty and independence — our country’s and our own,” the company posted on its website. “But what is the meaning of Independence Day for those whose land this country stole, those who were murdered and forced with brutal violence onto reservations, those who were pushed from their holy places and denied their freedom?”
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem told Fox News she wasn’t going to listen to “a bunch of liberal Vermont businessmen who think they know everything about this country and haven’t studied our history.”
Ben and Jerry’s explained that history on their website Tuesday:
“In 1970, Indigenous activists climbed Mount Rushmore and occupied it for months, demanding that land be returned to the Sioux,” the notice reads. “Ten years later, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Mount Rushmore and the Black Hills had indeed been stolen … and awarded the Sioux $105 million in damages, but the tribes refused the payment.”
As Newsweek noted this week, “Some have argued that Ben & Jerry's Vermont headquarters is itself built on what it describes as ‘stolen’ land of the Abenaki tribe — prompting questions as to whether it would give the property up and move elsewhere,”
Even some Native Americans took issue with Ben and Jerry’s call to action:
Native American News Roundup June 25 - July 1, 2023
SCOTUS Ruling on Navajo Water Rights—Where Does This Leave the Tribe?
This week, VOA looks at the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 22 ruling in Arizona v. Navajo Nation, a case that examined whether the U.S. government has a treaty obligation to help Navajo access Colorado River water.
The conflict
The Colorado River system supplies nearly 40 million people with drinking water and irrigates more than 5 million acres of farmland in the Rocky Mountains and Southwest United States.
But climate change has contributed to decades of drought, and water levels in the Colorado River have dropped alarmingly.
For the Navajo Nation, the crisis is acute. A third of the 175,000 Navajo living on the reservation lack access to clean water and must have it delivered by truck or drive miles to haul it themselves. The Navajos want access to the lower Colorado River flowing just outside the reservation’s northwestern border.
“The bottom line is that the treaties and their promises mean what the Navajos reasonably understood them to mean,” their lawyers argued before the Supreme Court. “When it signed the 1868 Treaty, the United States knew that water access was crucial to the survival of Indians living in the Colorado River Basin.”
States in the region, however, argued otherwise, worrying that ruling in favor of the Navajo would further strain “a river system already stretched beyond its capacity,” and threaten an agricultural industry that supplies much of the nation.
History
In late 1863, the U.S. Army began capturing groups of Navajo from their traditional homelands in the Four Corners region of Arizona, New Mexico, Utah and Colorado and forcing them along the more than 300-mile “Long Walk” to the Bosque Redondo reservation along the Pecos River in New Mexico. Several hundred died or were killed along the way; 8,000 survived the march.
The Army intended to make self-sufficient farmers out of the prisoners. But the land was unsuitable for farming, the water was unfit to drink and firewood was scarce. Two thousand or more died of exposure, starvation or contagious disease.
But it was the “great expense” of feeding and clothing survivors that drove the government to draw up a treaty and return them to a small portion of their original homelands.
The government promised to build schools and a church, where timber and water were convenient; supply seeds and farming tools; and provide money to buy sheep, goats and cows. The treaty made no other mention of water, but as contemporary observers have noted, Navajos at the time would have assumed the government would make sure they had enough water to sustain themselves.
In last week’s decision, Justice Brett Kavanaugh cited a 1908 SCOTUS ruling establishing tribes’ rights to waters that “arise, border, cross, underlie or are encompassed within reservations.”
He ruled that the court has no legal obligation to take steps to identify or secure the reservation’s water needs.
“The historical record does not suggest that the United States agreed to undertake affirmative efforts to secure water for the Navajos -- any more than … [it] agreed to farm land, mine minerals, harvest timber, build roads or construct bridges on the reservation,” Kavanaugh wrote.
That said, he pointed out that Congress and the president are empowered to enact laws that might help the Navajo with their water needs.
In a dissenting opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch said that the Navajo “ask” was simple: “They want the United States to identify the water rights it holds for them,” he wrote. “And if the United States has misappropriated the Navajo’s water rights, the Tribe asks it to formulate a plan to stop doing so prospectively.”
Mixed reactions
ProPublica quotes the Arizona Department of Water Resources as being “grateful” for the ruling “because it did not disrupt how the Colorado River system is managed.”
But tribes in the region condemned the judgement.
“The Supreme Court got it wrong with their decision last week,” Native News Online editor Levi Rickert wrote in an editorial Monday. “Given history, I should have seen it coming.”
In the same edition, longtime Navajo activist and spiritual adviser Lenny Foster called the ruling “an abomination and a supreme insult and long-term mistake.”
Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, voted into office in November 2022 on promises to secure the “basic necessities for every Navajo home,” said the fight for water rights isn’t over.
Looking forward, the Navajo have the options of continuing long-standing -- and, so far unsuccessful -- negotiations with the state of Arizona, or, as Justice Gorsuch suggested, of intervening in other court cases that “affect their claimed interests” in water rights.