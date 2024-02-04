Native Americans
Native American Tribe Sues to Get Remains of 2 Who Died at Boarding School
When two Native American boys from Nebraska died after being taken to a notorious boarding school hundreds of miles away in Pennsylvania, they were buried there without notice. Nearly 130 years later, the tribe wants the boys' remains back home.
So far, the Army has refused to return to the Winnebago Tribe the remains of Samuel Gilbert and Edward Hensley. A federal lawsuit filed on behalf of the tribe accuses the Army of ignoring a law passed more than three decades ago aimed at expediting the return of the deceased to Native American lands.
Samuel had been at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania for just 47 days when he died in 1895. Edward spent four years at the school before dying in 1899. Both died in their teens, but records do not disclose their exact ages. Tribal leaders weren't informed when the boys died, and relatives never learned what killed them.
The tribe made a formal request to the Office of Army Cemeteries for the remains in October but learned in December that the request was denied, according to the lawsuit filed January 17.
"The Army always sought to maintain a position of control, dominance over native peoples while they were alive — and while they were dead," said Greg Werkheiser of Cultural Heritage Partners, one of the lawyers for the tribe.
The bodies remain in a graveyard along with those of about 180 other children not far from where the school once stood in Carlisle, 1,850 kilometers from the tribe's eastern Nebraska home. The graveyard serves as a "tourist attraction," the lawsuit states.
A spokesperson for the Office of Army Cemeteries said she can't comment on pending litigation. But the spokesperson said in an email that Samuel and Edward, along with other children who died at the boarding school, are buried in individual graves with named headstones.
"The cemetery is a dignified resting place demonstrating respect and care of all the deceased buried there and is absolutely not treated as a tourist attraction," the spokesperson said.
The Carlisle Indian Industrial School in south-central Pennsylvania, the first government-operated school for Native Americans, was founded by a former military officer, Richard Henry Pratt. He believed that Native Americans could be a productive part of society, but only through assimilation.
After it opened in 1879 in an old Army barracks, thousands of Native American children were sent by train and stagecoach to Carlisle. Drastic steps were taken to separate them from their culture, including cutting their braids, dressing them in military-style uniforms and punishing them for speaking their native languages. They were forced to adopt European names.
More than 10,000 children from more than 140 tribes passed through the school by the time it closed in 1918, including Olympian Jim Thorpe. The children — often taken against the will of their parents — endured harsh conditions that sometimes led to death from tuberculosis and other diseases. The remains of some of those who died were returned to their tribes. The rest are buried in Carlisle.
After the school closed, the property was transferred from the Department of Interior to the War Department. It was used by the Army for a rehabilitation hospital and the Medical Field Service School.
The OAC spokesperson said the original cemetery was "in an inappropriate location adjacent to the pre-existing refuse dump, and blacksmith shop," so the remains were moved in 1927 to another location on Carlisle Barracks. Servicemembers, veterans and their families also are buried there.
In 1990, Congress passed the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, or NAGPRA. It allowed for remains to be returned to tribes at their request. But the lawsuit said the Army refused to follow that law and is instead requiring the tribe to adhere to an Army policy.
The difference: While NAGPRA requires the remains to be returned, Army policy gives the agency discretion to decide if, and when, to do so. It also requires a request from the boys' "closest living relative" — which the lawsuit called "nearly impossible to apply in these circumstances."
"Defendants' conduct perpetuates an evil that the United States Congress sought to correct when it enacted NAGPRA in 1990," the lawsuit states.
The Army has disinterred 32 remains of Native American children at the Army's expense since 2017, the OAC spokesperson said.
But Werkheiser said those remains weren't technically returned to the tribes, but rather to the children's relatives, and often after arduous waits. He said that using the Army process rather than NAGPRA "strips the tribes of all of their political rights."
Tribes whose members had remains returned include the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, Spirit Lake, Washoe, Umpqua, Ute, Rosebud Sioux, Northern Arapaho, Blackfeet, Oglala Sioux, Oneida, Omaha, Modoc, Iowa and Alaskan native.
"The Winnebago, after listening to what all those other tribes went through, said, 'We're not going to play this game. We're not going to be bullied.'"
Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, the first Native American Cabinet secretary, has pushed the government to reckon with its role in Native American boarding schools. In 2022, her agency released a report naming the 408 schools the federal government supported to strip Native Americans of their cultures and identities. At least 500 children died at some of the schools, including Carlisle.
The lawsuit states that the Winnebago Tribe "continues to experience the pain of knowing that Samuel's and Edward's spirits remain lost."
"The way Winnebago views it is that the boys have been waiting to come home for nearly 125 years," said another attorney involved in the lawsuit, Beth Wright of the Native American Rights Fund. "Their spirits can't rest, and they can't go on unless they are returned to the place that they were taken from."
South Dakota Tribe Bans Governor from Reservation Over US-Mexico Border Remarks
A South Dakota tribe has banned Republican Gov. Kristi Noem from the Pine Ridge Reservation after she spoke this week about wanting to send razor wire and security personnel to Texas to help deter immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border and also said cartels are infiltrating the state's reservations.
"Due to the safety of the Oyate, effective immediately, you are hereby banished from the homelands of the Oglala Sioux Tribe!" Tribe President Frank Star Comes Out said in a Friday statement addressed to Noem. "Oyate" is a word for people or nation.
Star Comes Out accused Noem of trying to use the border issue to help get former U.S. President Donald Trump re-elected and boost her chances of becoming his running mate.
Many of those arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border are Indigenous people from places like El Salvador, Guatemala and Mexico who come "in search of jobs and a better life," the tribal leader added.
"They don't need to be put in cages, separated from their children like during the Trump Administration, or be cut up by razor wire furnished by, of all places, South Dakota," he said.
Star Comes Out also addressed Noem's remarks in the speech to lawmakers Wednesday in which she said a gang calling itself the Ghost Dancers is murdering people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and is affiliated with border-crossing cartels that use South Dakota reservations to spread drugs throughout the Midwest.
Star Comes Out said he took deep offense at her reference, saying the Ghost Dance is one of the Oglala Sioux's "most sacred ceremonies," "was used with blatant disrespect and is insulting to our Oyate."
He added that the tribe is a sovereign nation and does not belong to the state of South Dakota.
Noem responded Saturday in a statement, saying, "It is unfortunate that President (Star) Comes Out chose to bring politics into a discussion regarding the effects of our federal government's failure to enforce federal laws at the southern border and on tribal lands. My focus continues to be on working together to solve those problems."
"As I told bipartisan Native American legislators earlier this week, 'I am not the one with a stiff arm, here. You can't build relationships if you don't spend time together,'" she added. "I stand ready to work with any of our state's Native American tribes to build such a relationship."
In November, Star Comes Out declared a state of emergency on the Pine Ridge Reservation due to increasing crime. A judge ruled last year that the federal government has a treaty duty to support law enforcement on the reservation, but he declined to rule on the funding level the tribe sought.
Noem has deployed National Guard troops to the Mexican border three times, as have some other Republican governors.
In 2021 she drew criticism for accepting a $1 million donation from a Republican donor to help cover the cost of a two-month deployment of 48 troops there.
Native American News Roundup January 28-February 3, 2024
Kiowa literary giant N. Scott Momaday walks on
Native Americans and the literary world are mourning the passing of celebrated Kiowa author and academician N. Scott Momaday. He was 89.
Born in 1934 in Lawton, Oklahoma, he was given the Kiowa name Tsoai-talee, or “rock-tree-boy,” a reference to Devil’s Tower, the tall rock formation in Wyoming that features in Kiowa cosmology. Hear him explain the name in the video below:
During his childhood, his family moved between various locations on the Navajo reservation and the Pueblo of Jemez in New Mexico.
Momaday graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1958 and briefly attended Virginia Law School. He taught for a year on the Jicarilla Apache reservation before being awarded a creative writing fellowship at Stanford University. He taught at the University of California-Santa Barbara and the University of California-Berkeley before becoming a professor of English and literature at the University of Arizona in 1982.
He authored many collections of fiction, poetry, and essays. His first novel, "House Made of Dawn," won the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction.
Native youth vote could be critical in the battleground state of Arizona
U.S. National Public Radio took a look this week at the voting power of young Native Americans in the state of Arizona.
In the 2020 election, they helped President Joe Biden win by more than 11,400 votes. In 2024, they could make a difference not just in the presidential election but in determining which party controls Congress.
"Native voters are powerful, and we can't be ignored anymore," said Jaynie Parris, a citizen of the Navajo Nation and executive director of Arizona Native Vote. “And we just need other people to meet us where we are and get on board."
NPR interviewed six Arizona voters who identify as Native American. They said neither political party has taken the time to get to know tribes and the problems that tribal communities must contend with, including water and environmental issues, the fentanyl crisis, and the lack of economic opportunities.
The report gave 25-year-old Alec Ferreira, a youth program coordinator for the San Carlos Apache Tribe, the final word: “Remember who is running the table right now. It's our time. Native people, we decided the last election. We can very well decide the next one.”
California tribes call for changes to missing person alert system
California lawmakers last week held a hearing with California tribal leaders to discuss the successes and failures of the so-called “Feather Alert” system instituted in 2023.
Here’s how it works: when an Indigenous person goes missing, tribal law enforcement notifies local law enforcement, which in turn notifies California Highway Patrol (CHP), requesting that an alert go out on highway signs, cable networks and social media.
It is up to CHP, however, to decide whether an alert is warranted: local law enforcement must believe that the person is in danger and has gone missing under unexplainable or suspicious circumstances.
Native leaders complained that CHP turned down requests for Feather Alerts in at least three cases. They also called on lawmakers to amend the law to allow tribes to submit requests directly to CHP to speed up the process.
Michigan Ojibwe galvanize to purchase sacred scrolls at auction
Members of the Keweenaw Bay Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe (KBIC) will shortly travel from Michigan to New York to retrieve a set of AnisshinaabeAnishinaabe (Ojibwe) birch bark scrolls known as wiigwaasabakoon that they purchased at an online auction.
Historically, Anishinaabe healers and spiritual leaders developed a form of pictographic writing that they inscribed onto birch bark to record histories, sacred teachings, songs and even medicinal formulas.
Because these scrolls came from a private collection, they were not subject to the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act, which requires federally funded organizations to repatriate human remains and items of cultural or ceremonial importance.
With only days to go before the auction, KBIC tribe member Jerry Jondreau organized a fundraiser that enabled the tribe to purchase the scrolls.
“It was five days of anxiety and stress and lack of sleep and phone calls and emails and Zoom meetings and messages and trying to understand the whole process,” he told VOA. “There were more than 150 listings before the scrolls, so we had to stay glued to the auction site.”
The Anishinaabe are a group of culturally related Indigenous peoples in the Great Lakes region of the U.S. and Canada.
Once the KBIC has authenticated the scrolls, they hope to loan them out to other Anishinaabe communities so those stories can be shared.
Native American News Roundup Jan. 21-27, 2024
Tribes sue administration over mega wind energy project
Two Native American tribes are suing the U.S. Interior Department and the Bureau of Land Management to halt construction of a $10 billion wind energy transmission line from New Mexico to California.
In their complaint, the Tohono O’odham Nation and the San Carlos Apache Tribe say the government failed to consult with them over the SunZia Southwest Transmission Project, which would run through properties of historic and cultural significance to several tribes.
“For more than a decade, the San Carlos Apache Tribe and others have been raising alarms about the need to protect the cultural resources in the San Pedro Valley from the impacts of the SunZia project,” Chairman Terry Rambler said in a news release on Wednesday.
With support from the nonprofit groups Archaeology Southwest and the Center for Biological Diversity, the tribes are calling for construction to stop until the Bureau of Land Management completes a “legally adequate inventory of historic properties and cultural resources that would be impacted by the project.”
Nevada tribes call on feds to make massacre site a national monument
A coalition of three tribes in eastern Nevada wants the U.S. government to designate 100 square kilometers (40 square miles) as a national monument.
The Ely Shoshone, Duckwater Shoshone and the Confederated Tribes of the Goshute Reservation call the area Bahsahwahbee (Sacred Water Valley). Located in the bottom of Spring Valley near Great Basin National Park, it is the site of three massacres between 1850 and 1900 in which hundreds of their ancestors were killed by the U.S. Army and armed vigilantes.
“The people that were killed here were left here,” said Shoshone Delaine Spilsbury, who has lobbied for a Bahsahwahbee National Monument for decades. “Their spirits, their bodies, are in those trees. And so, we darn sure are going to protect those people.”
Nevada lawmakers and the state’s two U.S. senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, support the proposal. Masto’s office says she will soon introduce a bill in Congress to designate the monument. If successful, the site would pass from the Bureau of Land Management to the National Park Service, which works with tribes to preserve their places and histories.
Harvard moves to ease burden on tribes seeking repatriation under NAGPRA
Harvard University’s Peabody Museum of Archaeology says it will provide travel funds for tribal representatives to come to the museum for the physical repatriation of ancestors and associated funerary belongings. [[ https://peabody.harvard.edu/repatriation-visits ]]
“The funding will generally include transportation, hotel accommodations, and meals for direct round-trip travel and up to 3 nights in Cambridge [Massachusetts],” Peabody states on its website. It will also provide archival boxes and other containers but will not cover costs associated with ceremonies, special events or other services after items are repatriated.
“Some people have the mistaken impression that folks at Harvard are trying, by hook or by crook, to undermine this repatriation process. It’s not true,” said Joseph P. Gone, faculty director of the Harvard University Native American program. “No one at Harvard wants to hold on to these materials. Everyone wants to see these ancestors go back home where they belong.”
Read more:
Suicides up among Native youth in Montana
The CNN television news network this week focused on Native American suicide in the state of Montana, where youth suicide among the state’s 12 federally recognized tribes is more than five times the statewide rate for the same age group.
Native American youths are often exposed to more adverse childhood experiences, including poverty, substance abuse and family violence — part of a pattern of trauma rooted in historic policies of forced assimilation.
Suicide is preventable, but prevention programs available to Native American communities are chronically underfunded, and Indigenous experts say what few programs are available are not culturally relevant.
Actress Lily Gladstone scores second ‘first’ in a month
January has been a very good month for Lily Gladstone, an actress who has Blackfeet and Nez Perce heritage. This week, she became the first Native American woman to be nominated for best actress at the Academy Awards for her role as Mollie Burkhart in Martin Scorsese’s epic “Killers of the Flower Moon.”
Earlier this month, she took home a Golden Globe award for the same performance.
“It’s time that Native characters based upon living, incredible women like Mollie Kyle be given the heart of these films,’ she told The New York Times. “‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ was an opportunity to restore a place onscreen for Native women that history has excluded us from.”
Tribes, Environmental Groups Ask US Court to Block $10B Energy Project in Arizona
A federal judge is being asked to issue a stop-work order on a $10 billion transmission line being built through a remote southeastern Arizona valley to carry wind-generated electricity to customers as far away as California.
A 32-page lawsuit filed on January 17 in U.S. District Court in Tucson, Arizona, accuses the U.S. Interior Department and Bureau of Land Management of refusing for nearly 15 years to recognize "overwhelming evidence of the cultural significance" of the remote San Pedro Valley to Native American tribes, including the Tohono O'odham, Hopi, Zuni and San Carlos Apache Tribe.
The suit was filed shortly after Pattern Energy received approval to transmit electricity generated by its SunZia wind farm in central New Mexico through the San Pedro Valley east of Tucson and north of Interstate 10.
The lawsuit calls the valley "one of the most intact, prehistoric and historical ... landscapes in southern Arizona" and asks the court to issue restraining orders or permanent injunctions to halt construction.
"The San Pedro Valley will be irreparably harmed if construction proceeds," it says.
Government representatives declined to comment Tuesday on the pending litigation. They are expected to respond in court. The project has been touted as the biggest U.S. electricity infrastructure undertaking since the Hoover Dam.
Pattern Energy officials said Tuesday that the time has passed to reconsider the route, which was approved in 2015 following a review process.
"It is unfortunate and regrettable that after a lengthy consultation process, where certain parties did not participate repeatedly since 2009, this is the path chosen at this late stage," Pattern Energy spokesperson Matt Dallas said in an email.
Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are the Tohono O'odham Nation, the San Carlos Apache Tribe and the nonprofit organizations Center for Biological Diversity and Archaeology Southwest.
"The case for protecting this landscape is clear," Archaeology Southwest said in a statement that calls the San Pedro Arizona's last free-flowing river and the valley the embodiment of a "unique and timely story of social and ecological sustainability across more than 12,000 years of cultural and environmental change."
The valley represents an 80-kilometer (50-mile) stretch of the planned 885-kilometer (550-mile) conduit expected to carry electricity from new wind farms in central New Mexico to existing transmission lines in Arizona to serve populated areas as far away as California. The project has been called an important part of President Joe Biden's goal for a carbon pollution-free power sector by 2035.
Work started in September in New Mexico after negotiations that spanned years and resulted in approval from the Bureau of Land Management, the federal agency with authority over vast parts of the U.S. West.
The route in New Mexico was modified after the U.S. Defense Department raised concerns about the effects of high-voltage lines on radar systems and military training operations.
Work halted briefly in November amid pleas by tribes to review environmental approvals for the San Pedro Valley and resumed weeks later in what Tohono O'odham Chairman Verlon M. Jose characterized as "a punch to the gut."
SunZia expects the transmission line to begin commercial service in 2026, carrying more than 3,500 megawatts of wind power to 3 million people. Project officials say they conducted surveys and worked with tribes over the years to identify cultural resources in the area.
A photo included in the court filing shows an aerial view in November of ridgetop access roads and tower sites being built west of the San Pedro River near Redrock Canyon. Tribal officials and environmentalists say the region is otherwise relatively untouched.
The transmission line also is being challenged before the Arizona Court of Appeals. The court is being asked to consider whether state regulatory officials there properly considered the benefits and consequences of the project.