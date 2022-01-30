Accessibility links

NATO Chief: No plans to Send Combat Troops to Ukraine if Russia Invades 

FILE - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz after their talks at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 18, 2022.
LONDON — 

NATO has no plans to deploy combat troops to non-NATO member Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

Asked on BBC Television whether he would rule out putting NATO troops in Ukraine if Russia does invade, Stoltenberg said: "We have no plans to deploy NATO combat troops to Ukraine ... we are focusing on providing support."

"There is a difference between being a NATO member and being a strong and highly valued partner as Ukraine. There's no doubt about that."

