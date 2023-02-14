NATO Chief Says Ukraine Needs More Ammunition Amid 'Grinding War of Attrition'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stressed the need for providing Ukraine with more ammunition and completing pledged deliveries of tanks and other heavy equipment as NATO defense ministers and defense officials from a U.S.-led group of Ukrainian allies gathered for meetings Tuesday in Brussels.

Stoltenberg told reporters the talks come at a critical time, and that allies would on Tuesday "address the urgent needs for increased support to Ukraine."

"Next week, we mark the first year of the terrible war in Ukraine, the full-fledged invasion by Russia against Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "And we see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite — he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks."

Stoltenberg said the prospect of allies providing fighter aircraft to Ukraine "is not the most urgent issue now, but it is an ongoing discussion."

He also said discussions about military aid are not only about providing Ukraine with systems it does not have yet, but also about ensuring the ones it does have are working as they should.

"This has become a grinding war of attrition, and therefore it's also a battle of logistics and this is a huge effort by allies to actually be able to get in the ammunition, the fuel, the spare parts which are needed," Stoltenberg said.

On Monday, Stoltenberg said a new major Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine has already begun ahead of the February 24 invasion anniversary.

The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut on Monday endured heavy artillery fire. The Ukrainian military reported Russian shelling all along the front line and said 16 settlements had been bombarded near Bakhmut.

Ukrainian fighters, who have already held out there for months, are bracing for new ground attacks, Ukrainian military officials said.

Bakhmut is a prime objective for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and its capture would give Russia a new foothold in the Donetsk region and a rare victory after several months of setbacks. The Donetsk and Luhansk regions make up the Donbas, Ukraine's industrial heartland now partially occupied by Russia, which wants full control.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.