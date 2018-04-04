Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

NATO Chief to Tour US Military Bases

  • VOA News
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg talks to reporters a NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 8, 2017. Stoltenberg will be on a visit the U.S. Thursday and Friday.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting the U.S. later this week, set to inspect a fighter jet production plant and American military command posts.

The NATO chief is touring a Lockheed Martin F-35 manufacturing factory in Texas on Thursday, as well as participating in a town hall event at Southern Methodist University and taking questions from students.

On Friday, Stoltenberg is visiting the 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, meeting participants in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program and, later, officials at the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

He is also visiting the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG