NATO Chief to Tour US Military Bases

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting the U.S. later this week, set to inspect a fighter jet production plant and American military command posts.

The NATO chief is touring a Lockheed Martin F-35 manufacturing factory in Texas on Thursday, as well as participating in a town hall event at Southern Methodist University and taking questions from students.

On Friday, Stoltenberg is visiting the 80th Flying Training Wing at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas, meeting participants in the Euro-NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training Program and, later, officials at the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska.

He is also visiting the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the U.S. Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.