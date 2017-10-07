Explosions at Natural Gas Station Rock Ghana's Capital

Explosions at a natural gas station in Accra rocked the Ghanaian capital on Saturday, causing a massive fire that forced residents to flee, officials said.

There was no word on casualties, although the Reuters news agency cited Deputy Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah as saying some people had been killed and "quite a number also injured." He did not have specific casualty numbers.

Ghana National Fire Service spokesman Billy Anaglate told the French news agency AFP that the explosions occurred when a tanker was delivering natural gas to a station.

"It's too early for us to know the cause of the fire. We will investigate," Anaglate told AFP.

The explosions, which happened about 7:30 p.m. local time (1930 UTC), launched a huge fireball into the sky. They could also be heard across the city, witnesses said.