Navajo Code Talker Alfred K. Newman Dies at 94 in New Mexico

  • Associated Press
The Navajo Code Talkers monument at Window Rock, Arizona, May 29, 2007. The group of Native America Marine Corps veterans are credited with playing a key role in the Pacific campaign in World War II.

WINDOW ROCK, ARIZONA — 

A Navajo Code Talker who used his native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II has died in New Mexico at age 94. Navajo Nation officials say Alfred K. Newman died Sunday at a nursing home in Bloomfield, New Mexico

A Navajo Code Talker who used his native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II has died in New Mexico at age 94.

Navajo Nation officials say Alfred K. Newman died Sunday at a nursing home in Bloomfield.

Newman was among hundreds of Navajos who served in the Marine Corps, using a code based on their native language to outsmart the Japanese in World War II.

During World War II, Newman served from 1943-45 in the 1st Battalion, 21st Marine Regiment and 3rd Marine Division and saw duty at Bougainville Island, Guam, Iwo Jima, Kwajalein Atoll, Enewetak Atoll, New Georgia and New Caledonia.

Newman is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betsy. They had five children, 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending.

