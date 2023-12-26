Navalny Confirms Transfer to Arctic Circle Penal Colony

Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny confirmed Tuesday that he had been transferred to a penal colony north of the Arctic Circle.

His message on X, formerly Twitter, came a day after members of his team said they had managed to locate him after several weeks of not being able to reach him.

Navalny had been held in the Vladimir region east of Moscow, and now is in Kharp in the Yamal-Nenets region, an area known for harsh winters.

Navalny posted that he was transported “with such precaution and on such a strange route” that he had not expected his whereabouts to be known until January.

“Anyway, don't worry about me. I'm fine,” Navalny said. “I'm totally relieved that I've finally made it. Thanks again to everyone for your support. And happy holidays!”

Kira Yarmysh, a spokeswoman for Navalny, said Monday that his lawyer was able to see him at the new site. She said holding Navalny there was meant to isolate him.

Navalny was arrested in 2021 after returning from Germany where he recovered from nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin. He has rejected all charges against him as politically motivated.

