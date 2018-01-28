Russian Opposition Leader Navalny Detained Amid Protests

Police in Moscow have detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny at a rally he called to protest Russia's March presidential election.

Navalny tweeted " I have been detained," and urged his followers to join the demonstration.

Earlier Sunday Moscow police broke into Navalny's headquarters, where live video streaming showed the police questioning and detaining several of his staff members.

The opposition leader says the March vote should be boycotted, calling them "pseudo-elections." He had called for demonstrations against the elections across Russia Sunday.

Navalny had said Sunday in a video message that the massive police presence at the demonstrations would not stop him from attending.

Navalny has been barred from running in the presidential election because of a suspended prison sentence on charges he says were fabricated. He contends that Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has spent the last 17 years as either president or prime minister, has been in power too long. Navalny says Putin's popularity is largely due to biased state media and an electoral system that excludes legitimate opponents.

Putin, a former KGB officer, is running as an independent, a decision some observers believe would enhance his image as a leader of a nation instead of a party political figure.

Allies have praised Putin for restoring national pride and enhancing Russia's position as a global leader with military interventions in Syria and Ukraine.