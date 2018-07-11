German Nazi Sympathizer Gets Life Sentence for Immigrant Murders

The last surviving member of a German neo-Nazi gang connected to the murders of 10 immigrants has been sentenced to life in prison.

Beate Zschaepe was sentenced Wednesday in a Munich court for the killings of nine Turkish and one Greek national, as well as a German policewoman, in a crime spree that lasted between 2000 and 2007.

The sentencing was the climax to a trial that began in 2013.

The 43-year-old Zschaepe co-founded the National Socialist Underground with two men, Uwe Mundlos and Uwe Boehnhardt. She was arrested in 2011 after Mundlos and Boehnhardt killed themselves.