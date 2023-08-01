Accessibility links

Officials Say Nearly 50 Dead from Pakistan Rally Blast

Relatives and mourners attend the funeral prayer of victims who were killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, July 31, 2023.

Officials in Pakistan say the death toll from Sunday’s suicide bombing at a political rally in the northwestern part of the country has risen to 46. One more person died in hospital overnight.

Authorities VOA has spoken to are denying the figure of 54 deaths reported by some media.

The blast happened during a workers’ convention of a religious political party, Jamiat Ulema Islam , in the town of Khar in the tribal area of Bajaur near Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan.

Mourners began holding funerals Monday for the victims.

The Islamic State militant group claimed responsibility for the attack in a message Monday.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.

