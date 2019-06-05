Nechama Rivlin, Israeli First Lady, Dies at 73

Israel is mourning first lady Nechama Rivlin, who died Tuesday months after a lung transplant.

She was 73 years old and was a frequent presence beside her husband, President Reuven Rivlin, despite her illness.

Nechama Rivlin was born in an Israeli farming community. Her parents emigrated from Ukraine.

She married the lawyer and future president in 1971 and was known as a popular first lady whose interests focused on the arts, the environment and children with special needs.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Nechama Rivlin "heroic" because of her battle against pulmonary fibrosis.

"We send condolences from the bottom of our heart to the president and all his family," a Netanyahu statement read.