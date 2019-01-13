Netanyahu Admits to Conducting Airstrikes in Syria

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a recent Israeli airstrike in Syria targeted Iranian weapons.

Speaking Sunday at an Israeli Cabinet meeting, Netanyahu said: "Just in the last 36 hours the air force attacked Iranian warehouses containing Iranian weapons in the Damascus international airport."

Israel's acknowledgement of a recent Israeli attack on Syria is rare.

However, Israel's outgoing military chief of staff Lieutenant-General Gadi Eisenkot revealed in a recent New York Times interview that Israel had "struck thousands of targets without claiming responsibility or asking for credit."

Netanyahu said Sunday: "The accumulated number of recent attacks proves that we are determined more than ever to act against Iran in Syria.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the the Israeli strikes targeted positions near the airport and around the Kisweh area south of Damascus.