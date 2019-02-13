Netanyahu Confirms Latest Israeli Strike in Syria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israeli forces had carried out another strike in Iran-aligned Syria, a day after the Syrian army said an Israeli drone fired missiles near a demolished hospital and an army observation post.

"We are operating every day, including yesterday, against Iran. All the time. Against Iran and against its attempt to entrench itself in the area," Netanyahu told reporters before flying to Poland for a Mideast conference.

Israel is trying to counter the influence carved out in Syria by Iran, which has supported Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the war that erupted in 2011.

Monday's airstrike, which occurred in the southern Quneitra province, caused only material damage, the Syrian army said.

Israel has been increasingly open about carrying out airstrikes in Syria with an election looming in April.

Netanyahu has said in recent weeks that Israel has carried out hundreds of attacks in Syria over the past several years and would ramp up its fight following the planned withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country.