Netanyahu: Palestinians Responsible for Death of 4-Day-Old Baby Are 'Deviant Criminals'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing to hunt down the Palestinian gunmen after the death of a premature baby boy whose mother was severely wounded in a roadside shooting.

"The murderers are abhorrent, the most deviant criminals on Earth," Netanyahu said Wednesday. "We will not slacken until we find them and deal with them to the fullest extent of the law."

Seven people shot

Netanyahu said the baby was just four days old and did not even have a name.

His mother was one of seven people shot down Sunday by a passing car driven by suspected Palestinian terrorists. The victims were standing at a bus stop near the West Bank settlement of Ofra.

30 weeks pregnant

The mother, Shira Ish-ran, was 30 weeks pregnant with her son and hit in the abdomen. She was rushed into surgery, where doctors delivered the boy by Caesarian section. The infant died Wednesday despite doctors' desperate efforts to keep him alive.

He was buried Wednesday night.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin called the shooting an act of despicable terrorism.

U.S. peace envoy Jason Greenblatt said the baby's death was "absolutely heartbreaking" and condemned the militant group Hamas for calling the shooting "heroic."