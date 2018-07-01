New Delhi Police Find 11 Bodies Hanging From Home

Police in the Indian capital said Sunday they found 11 bodies in a village home in mysterious circumstances, 10 of them blindfolded and hanging from the ceiling.

Officer Vineet Kumar said all of them belonged to a family and most had lived in one home in Burari village in the northern part of the capital. The bodies were sent for an autopsy.

The victims included four men and seven women, including teenagers. A neighbor in the Burari district found the victims early Sunday, police said.

The 11th body, of a 70-year-old woman, was lying on the floor of the house, police said.

“We don’t know the reason yet, our team is at the spot and investigating this,” said a police official posted in the area, who did not give further details. The official cannot be identified under briefing rules.

Police were investigating whether they died by suicide or were killed. No suicide note has been found, Kumar said.

Police said there were no bullet marks on the bodies of seven women and four men.

On June 18, three people were killed and five were injured when members of rival gangs fired at each other in the main Burari market. Police said the two gangs are headed by men whose enmity goes back to 2013.

While police are yet to establish any connection between the two incidents, the investigation will consider all possible aspects, a senior police officer who is handling the gang war case said.

Reuters contributed to this report.